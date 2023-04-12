Ranking Michigan football freshman by predicted 2023 production

It’s a difficult proposition, unless you’re talking about a five-star prospect, to discern which first-year players are going to make an instant impact. However, that’s precisely what we’re setting out to do with Michigan football’s true freshman.

With the spring game now behind us, we know a bit more about some of the early-enrollees, yet, we have no idea which later arrivals will look like once they don a winged helmet. Given that some positions have considerable depth, while others have more of a competition, we’re taking a look at each of the 25 first-year players for the Wolverines and ranking them in terms of predicted production in 2023.

RB Benjamin Hall

Photo: Isaiah Hole

You wouldn’t have thought this a few months ago, but our top pick is freshman running back Benjamin Hall, who wowed in the spring game after getting a lot of accolades from the coaches and his teammates in spring practice.

He has attributes that none of the other backs have, and reminded Mike Hart of Hassan Haskins in his capabilities. He has vision, burst, and enough strength to carry a pile of defenders.

Here are some Benjamin Hall Spring Game highlights! Love what we saw out of the freshman yesterday! 〽️ 13 ATT

102 YDS

1 TD pic.twitter.com/hp9vgUQmQm — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) April 2, 2023

Here’s what Mike Hart said after the game:

“He’s Hassan like, he’s hard to tackle,” Hart said. “He’s hard to bring down. But his legs are just so thick. I mean, you look at him waist down. I mean, he’s, he’s a big guy. So you know, I would probably compare him to the guys we’ve had here to Hassan. Go back to Kevin Grady, if you want to back in the day. It’s how Grady was built that way back in 2005, 2006 for those young reporters out there.”

With Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards being lightning and lightning, Hall could provide the thunder along with converted linebacker Kalel Mullings.

Story continues

K Adam Samaha

Surprise! A kicker is at No. 2 overall here.

But Samaha will be thrown into the fire, most likely, so that Tommy Doman doesn’t have to do everything — kickoff, punts, and field goals. We’re betting that Samaha at least gets kickoff duty, just like the departing Jake Moody did his freshman season. Then there will be a fall competition for field goal kicking to see who comes out on top.

Jim Harbaugh:

Super talented. He’s been raised as a Michigan Wolverine. His father, a very successful basketball coach and was a member of the Michigan basketball staff. His mom, Sheri, worked for the University of Michigan, the Center for Educational Outreach. And an all-around athlete. He’s probably one of the most athletic kickers we’ve had. Quinn Nordin comes to mind as somebody who was also very athletic. But Adam was actually a very good basketball player. Competitor, somebody that likes the pressure. He had a buzzer-beater, in basketball a year ago. I think that bodes really well. Every kicker, I know that’s played basketball — it’s amazing. There’s been quite a few that have hit buzzer beaters that I’ve known throughout my career and they were always good kickers.

WR Fredrick Moore

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Moore was, at worst, the third-most impressive player in the entirety of the spring game on April 1. He finished with 62 yards receiving, including a 41-yard pass-and-catch from Alex Orji late in the game. He might need to bulk up a bit still in order to be a true game-changer at the position, and there are several other key players waiting in the wings who are ahead of him. But we’re betting we see him early and often in 2023.

CB Jyaire Hill

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Hill still needs summer conditioning to bulk up a bit, but he was very impressive in the spring game. He definitely looks as if he can find himself on the field early, similar to how Will Johnson had a year ago — a little at first and working in throughout the season. He didn’t look lost out there and he looked confident. He’ll definitely get a crack on special teams, as well.

Jim Harbaugh:

Great athlete, game-breaker type guy as a kick returner and as a defensive back. Unique player, really high ceiling as a defensive back. Great ball skills. Likes to make desserts. He is always making a dessert and he sells him at his school, actually. Very unique, creative individual, super competitive. Played for a state title in football, was elite at track and field Astate champion in the relays, all-state performer in the long jump. Helped his track team win its first-ever state title.

DT Trey Pierce

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Pierce is our candidate to really impact the defensive front as a freshman, despite not being an early enrollee. He already has the requisite size and he has the talent to mirror what Mason Graham did a year ago.

In December, Jim Harbaugh spoke more about his prowess in the classroom, as well as his family, than he did his athletic ability.

Phenomenal student. Another Chicago lad. 4.0 grade average and both parents have been very involved in law enforcement. A family. Father Roderick is a sheriff’s detective, very supportive. Had a great conversation with the family in the home. Grandfather, he’s one of those — everyone’s lived with me for a long time and we sit down to glass and, ‘OK, now let’s talk! And talk about Trey and his development.’ And it was just really good. You could tell where that family had — the trunk of the tree and the branch and the apple doesn’t fall too far from the branch or the trunk. He’s a great guy, very serious about being good and accomplishing his goals. He wants a great education and I think this might be a guy who might be a coach someday. We talked quite a bit about that. And I think he’s somebody that will play as long as he can and then coach. Great strength, great explosiveness. Really, at a position that you always need. Not just big, not just strong, but also athletic and explosive.

EDGE Enow Etta

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Etta reminds a lot of Derrick Moore, who saw a lot of time his freshman year. The former four-star has the body to participate right away, but as a later enrollee, it will require him to get up to speed in the summer and fall. But, he does have the skill set to help this team right now.

Jim Harbaugh:

Very bright, smart young man, wants to be an engineer, and he’s got the smarts and grades to do it. Another three-sport athlete — football, basketball, track. He builds computers from scratch. He orders the parts, puts them together. And had over 100 tackles, 34 TFLs and 20 sacks. And I think he had over like 60 sacks in his four years in high school. So somebody that knows how to get to the quarterback. Athletic and really strong and super bright — so great combination. Gonna thrive here in our engineering school.

WR Semaj Morgan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Morgan has been the talk of the freshman receivers all offseason, and it’s not hard to envision him getting on the field early and often as a slot receiver. He was unproductive in the spring game, but he has all summer and fall to continue his acclimation process. He very well could fill the Ronnie Bell departure, but the question is will he be ready? He’ll definitely play, but how much?

ATH Brandyn Hillman

Hillman was a late flip from Notre Dame — so late that he signed his letter of intent there, but got out of it and came to Michigan.

Projected to safety, he has an uphill climb, given the talent and depth at the position. Yet, the former four-star has a lot of upside, and he’ll certainly, at least, find himself playing a lot of special teams in year one.

WR Karmello English

Photo: Isaiah Hole

English is probably the most talented of the freshman wide receivers, and has a similar hype, in our eyes, to Darrius Clemons a year ago. However, unlike Clemons, or his two pass-catching classmates, English did not enroll early, which means he’ll have to do his catching up in the summer and fall camp. Still, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver could find himself getting early catches if he manages to catch on early.

Jim Harbaugh:

He’s one of the top players in the state of Alabama, and one of the best receivers in the country. And, been around a lot of good players. One of his mentors, former (Clemson) receiver Justyn Ross, who ran one of the fastest times at the combine. He’s been around all those kind of elite athletes. He’s got a job. He’s one of the few guys that has a job when they’re in high school. He works at a sporting goods store and he’s another kind of guy that’s kind of just lights up the room with her personality, very contagious. He’d be a heck of a basketball prospect, but he decided to give up that after his sophomore season to focus on football. But you can really see all those basketball skill traits.

TE Zack Marshall

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Marshall gets the leg-up by having gotten acclimated early. He was involved in bowl prep and spring ball, though he didn’t participate in the spring game.

Harbaugh noted in December that he has a path to getting on the field early, noting his high school production and age being similar to Rod Moore.

Zack, I mean, he just lights up the room, one of those guys that lights up the room with personality. Spirituality, faith is very important to Zack and the entire family, very strong Christian family. He has developed into a really good tight end after playing wide receiver pretty much his first, his whole career, his first four years of high school anyway. And he won the tight end award at the Elite 11 camp. He transferred schools and really, from the time he stepped down from the smaller school to the bigger school, he blew up nationally. He led the state of California receiving yards as a junior with nearly 1,100 yards and had nine touchdowns. And he’s younger for his class. He’s one of these 17-year-olds that we — you just got to say if they’re 17 compared to somebody who’s 18 or 19, they’ve got another year man growth. When they can be as good as somebody who’s a year older or two years older, because a lot of kids these days, they read that book by Malcolm Gladwell, I think, and I guess parents are smart to do that, but doesn’t mean we don’t have to be dumb and know that — we know their ages. And you know when a 17-year-old’s as good or better than 18 or 19 year olds, he’s gonna get better than that 18- and 19-year-old and it’s going to happen fast. Because the year of man-growth comes around 18, 19 years old. And Rod Moore would be a terrific example of that. I mean, Rod Moore, three-star — what, you’re missing out on the five-star who’s 19 years old, I’m looking at and going I’ll take Rod Moore, because I know if he was gonna stay in high school for two more years, he probably be a five-star by the time he was a senior. But I know he’s gonna be — and as a matter of fact, Rod Moore started here as a freshman. So, it happens quick.

TE Deakon Tonielli

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tonielli could find himself in the mix right away, but he’s somewhat behind the 8-ball compared to Zack Marshall, as Marshall enrolled early, but Tonielli didn’t. Still, Jim Harbaugh compared him to Colston Loveland and we saw how that worked out last year.

Deakon Tonelli — wait till he walks through the door. And you go, ‘OK, that looks a lot like Colston Loveland to me.’ Yeah, darn near identical. Really good basketball player, multi-year starter and basketball player. Hard-working — you know we like to say blue-collar guy. And he loves Michigan, loves it since the day stepped on campus. And I love those guys where it’s love at first sight where they look around and go, ‘This is good. I see real opportunity here.’ And they look at it like — you can just see their eyes, like somebody walking into an all-you-can-eat buffet and going, ‘It’s all you can eat?’ ‘It’s all you can eat! Have at it!’ Great size, smooth athlete. Really incredible ball skills.

LB Semaj Bridgeman

Bridgeman is perhaps the most impressive linebacker signee of the bunch here. We could see a situation where the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder may get in as a pass rusher if he gets the playbook down.

Jim Harbaugh:

Semaj is big, long physical, and athletic. You love long and athletic and can run. He came to our camps and was evaluated and we saw it. A great quality individual as a person, comes from a very hard-working family. Middle child, older brother, younger sister — just like yours truly. And the cat’s a very famous cat, Shadow, in the house. Stacey is a great mom. And he’s quiet but has a great confidence in his abilities, you know a genuine confidence. Yeah, super excited about Semaj. You’re gonna also say, man, versatile, can be a pass rusher, can be a linebacker and day one looks like a Big Ten linebacker.

DT Cameron Brandt

Brandt was a late flip from Stanford who last measured at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds. He had an impressive offer sheet, despite being a three-star, with USC, Oregon, and Washington all having offered. We have him behind Trey Pierce, but should he come in for summer conditioning, add good weight, and get the playbook down, there’s no reason why he can’t find himself in the rotation, similar to Mason Graham a year ago.

CB Cameron Calhoun

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Calhoun finds himself in the middle of a competition where he could crack into the lineup. He opened up spring ball with a pick-six, indicating he could end up seeing playing time. However, he did not make a strong impression in the spring game, so much of what he does will depend on fall camp.

Jim Harbaugh:

He is one of the top cornerbacks in the state of Ohio. Erica and Randy, his parents very influential in the decision. Academics and football were the major priority to Cam and his family. Very productive player in high school. He just always seems to be around the football. Over 50 tackles as a junior and as a senior he had five-plus interceptions eat each year, I think five as a junior and then nine — nine as a junior and then five as a senior. Charismatic — he’s got this empathetic side, also. And one of these guys that loves to recruit. Had a lot of conversations with him over texts and on the phone. He just strikes you as someone that’s gonna be a great teammate. And a really good fit and our defensive backfield.

EDGE Aymeric Koumba

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Long thought of as a project, Koumba at least set himself up well by enrolling early, which could give him a leg up. Jim Harbaugh referred to him as raw, so his playing ability in 2023 certainly depends on how quickly he can refine his body and his skills.

Yeah, he speaks to more languages than I do. I speak American — English, I guess would be the better way to say that! We’ll get some emails on that! But he speaks French African dialect and English. And we discovered him at a satellite camp in Georgia and got to work with him. Also at the TCU camp. A very under-the-radar talent, raw football player with a very high ceiling. Lots of potential. The first player to sign the scholarship today with our program, he signed it from France. Brandon Collier who does a tremendous job with some of the foreign players — he’s been a tremendous ally to a lot of the foreign players and we know him well. And Aymeric is one of their premier international players. Same organization that Julius Welschof came out of.

LB Jason Hewlett

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Harbaugh said in December that he looks like a linebacker, and we can attest to that. But, given the sudden, newfound depth at the position, can he crack in early? That remains to be seen, but he could find a first-year home on special teams.

Jim Harbaugh:

Jason Hewlett, let’s start with him. He’s one of the best all-around athletes in the state of Ohio. He was recruited for football and basketball, multisport player. He missed his entire junior year but came back from that with a very productive senior season and will only continue to get better. Another guy, when he walks through the door, you see him in person, it’s like, ‘Yeah, he plays linebacker, for sure.’ And he would not be out of place in any locker room. You know whether it’s a college locker room, pro locker room. Just a great, great looking looking athlete. His brother Jaylen is a linebacker at Youngstown State and coach Clink recruited and coached his uncle at Ashland. Coach Clink, great job here. One of Youngstown’s finest, coach Steve Clinkscale. But he’s known the family and had a relationship with Jason’s extended family for a very long time. One of the better-looking football players that you’re ever going to see as a true freshman.

DT Brooks Bahr

Photo: Isaiah Hole

At 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, though Bahr projects to the inside, he could find earlier playing time if he’s perhaps shifted to the edge or used in more of a rush situation. We do have him behind the others on the interior at the moment, but that could change after summer conditioning.

Jim Harbaugh:

Well, big, athletic. Brooks, state champion and defensive lineman of the year in the Catholic League out of Chicago. Chicago has become a hotbed again for Michigan. It was in my time when I played here. And it certainly is now. You look around at this current team, great bunch of guys that are from Chicago, including the quarterback, J.J. McCarthy and Trevor Keegan and AJ Henning. It’s a really good long list there. But Brooks is a very versatile player he can play end, he can play tackle, super smart. He wants to also major in business.

LB Hayden Moore

A flip from Nebraska, Moore will likely take a little bit of time to develop. Here’s what Jim Harbaugh said about him:

Hayden grew up playing basketball. Imagine was a very aggressive rebounder. Also a pitcher who throws 90 miles an hour-plus. Jimmy Rolder — all three of these linebackers are going to remind you a lot of Jimmy Rolder. And they’re all multi-sport guys that play really hard, tremendous motor. They all have really good. measurables. Hayden, great measurables, very physical. He’s another guy who likes to hunt and fish. We got some guys that can show them around, including yourself.

LB Breeon Ishmail

Ishmail could break through as a rotational player, but we have him behind Semaj Bridgeman, Hayden Moore, and Jason Hewlett, solely based on recruiting rankings. None of the four enrolled early, but there’s a lot to like about Ishmail in particular.

Jim Harbaugh:

Well, Breeon is very, I mean you talk about long, athletic, versatile, moving from linebacker up to playing wide receiver and defensive back. He comes walking through the door and — he’s a wide receiver, you know, super-tall looking, possibly corner. But he’s become a really good edge rusher. As many great edge rushers formerly were wide receivers, and he’s cut from that cloth. And he’s comes from another really great program — Princeton of Hamilton, Ohio. We’ve had some great players here at Michigan from there, very impactful. And been a tremendous leader there. Receives great support from his mother and his grandmother. And great relationship with his father, Jimmy. Another great family. He’s a high-motor kid, very productive over the final two years of his high school career. As you would expect, a very good basketball player. Earned all-conference and an all-county honors. Law, long, athletic, smooth, fluid. And also, a lot of times you don’t see the guys that are smooth and athletic playing with the kind of motor that he does. So really excited about Breeon.

CB D'Juan Waller

Waller has a chance to compete for playing time right away due to cornerback being somewhat of an open competition. However, with him being the sole corner who did not enroll early, he’s a bit behind the 8-ball compared to the other two.

Here’s what Jim Harbaugh said about him:

Well, I think one thing Will Johnson shows, and we’ve all known, these long, athletic, tall corners are so good. Just his unique size with DJ. I mean he’s gonna look like he could be an edge rusher. He’s close to 6-foot-4 tall. And he has a great skill set that is rare for his size. You get tall guys and the question becomes what’s their change of direction? Can they flip their hips? He’s got unique athleticism for his size. I just think under coach Clink’s mentorship that DJ is gonna play, he’ll have a long career in football at the corner position. (…) And DJ was extremely productive over his final two years of high school football. Recording so many stops and PBUs each season. High school teammate of Jason Hewlett. Really good basketball player. He just walks through the room and you go, ‘Oh, this guy can dribble between his legs around his back, dunk. ‘ And he’d be another guy that would be a tremendous basketball player on the college level.

QB Kendrick Bell

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Never count out anyone in the Bell family. But if Ronnie Bell’s younger brother wasn’t intent on playing quarterback and played, say, receiver instead, he’d likely be much higher on our list. Still, he’s behind J.J. McCarthy, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, and Alex Orji (at least) at the moment at the position.

Jim Harbaugh:

Brother Kendrick, great athlete who loves to compete. And he’s told me he’s willing to play any position. So it could be quarterback, could be receiver, could be corner — he’s got the skillset to play all those. So, we’ll start him out at QB and we’ll roll from there. But extremely productive football player who’s very versatile.

RB Cole Cabana

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cabana would be at or near the top of our list, but the rumor is he’s sustained a serious injury (though there’s been no confirmation of that). However, we did not see him in the spring game, so he at least was unable to participate in that.

If he did end up being healthy, it would be still somewhat unlikely we’d see him much this year, due to him having a similar, electric running style as those ahead of him on the depth chart. Next year, he’ll likely be a big contributor.

Jim Harbaugh:

He’s one of our earliest commits in the class. Been a great guy to help us recruit the class, because your players are some of your best recruiters. Explosive player, he’s a track guy. 10.6 in the 100 meters. That’s fast. And he helped turn Dexter’s program into a winning program. They won their third division title since 1963. 1963! And first-ever districts this year. Two-time all-state player, again. Gained almost 6,000 all-purpose yards in his career and scored 79 touchdowns. Family of athletes. Sister played soccer, both parents played sports.

OT Amir Herring

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Herring maybe has more of an inside track than the other offensive linemen because he enrolled early, and thus has a little more of a head start. Yet, we still have him at the bottom of our predicted production, again, due to him being in the most loaded position group.

What Harbaugh said about him:

Super hard worker, he’s been all-state twice. As I said, loves Michigan. Has been here a lot during recruitment, has been to a lot of games. Another really great student. Wants to go into medicine. I love the offensive linemen that are — I call them street smart and book smart. They’re savvy about the game but they’re also just smart, and they’re book smart, too. As a quarterback and a running back, that makes you feel really good that they’re gonna know their assignments and be able to go out and execute.

OT Evan Link

We have Link in the same position as Efobi, though he may be more game-ready. On3’s EJ Holland posted some clips during the season of Link holding his own against five-star Nyckoles Harbor, who was thought to be an elite edge rusher (despite committing to South Carolina as a receiver/tight end).

Still, if we see Link, it will likely be on special teams. Here’s what Jim Harbaugh said about him in December:

Evan Link comes from a military family. Both mom and dad attended a big-time high school in Gonzaga that played elite competition. So he’s no stranger to competition. He’s shown the ability to be the dominant player. Got a great frame, very athletic. Smart, intelligent. He wants to go into engineering or business. It’s a really fantastic offensive line class.

OG Nathan Efobi

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Though talented and will likely be a major contributor, if not starter, at some point for Michigan football, Efobi joins a team that’s already quite loaded, especially in the interior of the offensive line. Certainly, he could find his way onto special teams and prove this prediction wrong, but along with the other freshman offensive linemen, we have Efobi at the bottom of our production list, due strictly to depth at the position.

Here’s what Jim Harbaugh said about Efobi right after signing day:

Starting with Nathan’s family, they’re close to the Ojabo family. The mothers are very, very good friends. And tip of the cap to David Ojabo and Ngor for recommending Michigan to the Efobi family. Just wonderful, wonderful. Nathan is one of those athletes that’s a real athlete as an offensive lineman. Super high ceiling. Can play both sides of the ball. He rarely comes off the field. And his dream school has been Michigan. As I said, thanks again in part to the great David Ojabo and the Ojabo family.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire