Ranking Michigan football 2023 games by difficulty

Some games are easier than others, and likewise, some provide more difficulty. And it’s not always due to name recognition.

There are some teams you can expect to be battles any given year — Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State — while others return a bit of production, which gives them more than a fighting chance. Michigan football enters the 2023 season as back-to-back Big Ten Champions, but that just means the target on the back is getting bigger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines do have the most returning production of any Big Ten team with 81% (as of Feb. 2023’s ranking — so there are some losses via the transfer portal since then) with J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, Kris Jenkins, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Junior Colson, and Rod Moore among the headliners. Taking a look at the schedule in terms of difficulty, we weighed returning production, whether the game is home or away, and last year’s record to figure out which teams will be the easiest to go against, and which games will be the hardest.

Week 11: at Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 11-2

Advertisement

Returning production: 65%

Unlike Ohio State downgrading its QB position, Penn State is likely upgrading with Drew Allar taking the helm. This game being on the road late in the season is also daunting, as Happy Valley is arguably the biggest homefield advantage — though the game will be at noon, which is a huge bonus for Michigan. PSU will be particularly desperate to emerge with a win, and it had the talent to pull off what will likely be seen as a moderate upset at the time.

Week 13: Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 11-2

Returning production: 67%

Yes, we have Ohio State at No. 2, but it’s not necessarily a big berth between one and two. The quarterback position should be a downgrade going from C.J. Stroud and (likely starter) Kyle McCord. The wide receiver corps is daunting, but Michigan has handled them the past two years. This game is at home and the Buckeyes are getting desperate — no one on the roster knows what it’s like to beat Michigan at this point. We’re giving OSU No. 2 due more to this one being at The Big House than anything.

Advertisement

Week 12: at Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 8-5

Returning production: 64%

This is probably the biggest trap game of the season, if you can even call it that. Maryland has an opportunity to be legitimately good with Taulia Tagovailoa returning at quarterback and former Michigan OC Josh Gattis calling the shots. The Terps lost a bit on the solid offensive line from a year ago, but by this time in the season, with this game being sandwiched in between Penn State and Ohio State, and with it being in College Park, this has all the makings of a potential upset.

Week 5: at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 4-8

Advertisement

Returning production: 69%

We’re actually ranking this one ahead of Minnesota due to the unknown factor. Matt Rhule has been incredible when it comes to turning teams around, and Nebraska has a couple of good quarterbacks on the roster, including Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims. It’s also the first road game of the season for the Wolverines, which could be tricky. If it’s a night game, the sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium could also play a factor.

Week 6: at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 9-4

Returning production: 58%

This one would be ranked third if it was last year, but with Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim gone, the Gophers have some holes to fill. Being on the road is tough, but Michigan should have a decided talent advantage. This is likely a step-back year for Minnesota.

Advertisement

Week 9: at Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 5-7

Returning production: 68%

The returning production number was calculated before MSU lost QB Payton Thorne and WR Keon Coleman to the transfer portal. Those are gigantic losses, and while the Spartans have the benefit of playing this game at home, this one looks to be a gigantic mismatch on paper. However, this rivalry contest is never played on paper, which is why Michigan State has managed to have success against the maize and blue.

Week 10: Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 8-6

Returning production: 65%

While there’s a bit of returning production, losing Aidan O’Connell at QB, as well as some other big players, along with a new coaching staff, indicates this one should tilt more heavily in Michigan’s favor. With Hudson Card came aboard from Texas, this is one that could easily rise up the rankings by the time they play, but the Boilermakers have a lot of unknowns at the moment.

Advertisement

Week 4: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 4-8

Returning production: 73%

Rutgers hung with Michigan for a half in Piscataway before the Wolverine defense took the game over. Greg Schiano’s squad has tended to play Michigan tough and it did for a while a year ago. Reset to a new year, and with it being the first Big Ten game, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this one was closer than anticipated.

Week 7: Indiana Hoosiers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 4-8

Returning production: 69%

Indiana really doesn’t know what it wants to be right now. It started off as a pass-heavy team to start last year before becoming run-heavy. The defense was solid for a half against the Wolverines in 2022, but this game being on the road, and the Hoosiers having a new quarterback at the helm, this should be the easiest Big Ten game.

Advertisement

Week 1: East Carolina Pirates

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

Returning production: 34%

If this was last year, ECU would seem a bit more daunting, but after losing much of the team and returning just 34%, that means that Week 1 will see a lot of players getting their first real production against one of the best teams in the country. The unknown factor could play a part as it’s Week 1, but the Pirates have been known as a good, physical team.

Week 3: Bowling Green State Falcons

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 6-7

Returning production: 59%

Set to be the first night game of the season, the difference between UNLV and Bowling Green is negligible. Perhaps the only things that works in the Falcons favor are having a Michigan alum in Scot Loeffler (and Erik Campbell is also on staff) coaching the team, and the fact that this group at least got the benefit of playing in a bowl game — meaning they got extra experience. And you can’t teach experience.

Advertisement

Week 2: UNLV Rebels

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2022 record: 5-7

Returning production: 69%

UNLV isn’t good and hasn’t been good. While the Rebels will have some things they can scout on film as this is the second week of the season, it likely won’t matter. The returning production indicates that this could be more daunting than some others, this should be the easiest game of the season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire