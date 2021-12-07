Ranking Mario Cristobal’s top 10 wins as the Oregon Ducks head coach

This is a list we didn’t want to think about putting together for at least a few more years. But with the departure of Mario Cristobal to Miami, we can reflect upon the last four seasons with Cristobal at the helm.

There were definitely some lows with a Fiesta Bowl loss, a defeat at the hands of the Beavers in 2020, and the two crushing losses to Utah this season. But the highs outweighed those few disappointments, including the biggest regular-season road win in the school’s history.

We shall begin the list that made us all think the Ducks will be “Cristo-balling” for a long time to come.

November 3, 2018: Ducks spoil Chip Kelly's return to Autzen

AP Photo/Chris Pietsch

After five years, three coaching stops, and a stint at ESPN, Chip Kelly was back roaming the sidelines of Autzen Stadium. But this time it was in UCLA gear as his Bruins took on Mario Cristobal’s Ducks for an early November showdown.

Oregon jumped out to a 28-7 lead and cruised to a 42-21 win over the rebuilding Bruins. With one of the most successful coaches in program history coming back home, Cristobal asserted his dominance and made it known that this was his era at Oregon.

December 31, 2018: Oregon eeks out a 7-6 win in the Red Box Bowl

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Look past the scoreboard and try to forget how ugly the game was. This win was important for establishing Cristobal’s eventual reign of success in Eugene.

In the second-to-last Redbox Bowl, Oregon won in the postseason for the first time since the 2014 College Football Playoff and wrapped up Cristobal’s first season as head coach with a 9-4 record. The nine victories were the Ducks’ most since 2015.

The defense held the Spartans to just two field goals and Justin Herbert’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell early in the fourth quarter was just enough for the victory.

November 23, 2018: Cristobal's first trip to Corvallis is a success

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always fun to beat your rivals, but to do it on their home field makes it even sweeter. Cristobal’s first trip into Corvallis was a resounding success as the Ducks crushed the Beavers 55-15. He wound up going 3-1 against Oregon State with the lone loss coming during the pandemic season of 2020 with no fans in the stands.

After a dominant success over the Little Brother in the Mike Bellotti and Chip Kelly eras, the Ducks saw a streak end with Mark Helfrich at the helm. Cristobal helped to reassert that dominance with this blowout victory.

November 30, 2019: Oregon outlasts Beavers to win the Pac-12 North

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the prettiest win over the Beavers, but Oregon was able to score just enough to come out on top 24-10 and to win the Pac-12 North. It was Justin Herbert’s last appearance in Autzen Stadium.

It was Cristobal’s first Pac-12 North title win, and a big moment in the road to eventually winning the Rose Bowl.

November 6, 2021: Jimmy Lake pokes the bear and doesn't show any coaching prowess

Steph Chambers/Getty Image

As it turns out, you shouldn’t talk smack if you don’t have the weapons to back it up. Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Oregon wasn’t a school with academic prowess and Cristobal took it personally. The Ducks went and took it out on the Huskies.

If the game wasn’t in a driving rainstorm, the Ducks would have run the score up as much as possible, but a 26-16 win had to be good enough. It turned out to be Lake’s final game as he was fired two weeks later due to player abuse allegations.

Videos from players in the locker room after the game showed an inspired tirade from Cristobal, who expressed his hatred for the Huskies. It was a moment that inspired as much love for Cristobal as we’ve ever seen.

December 6, 2019: Oregon defeats Utah to win the Pac-12 title

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It is possible to beat Utah.

Oregon was able to hand the Utes a 37-15 loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game and to give Cristobal his first of two conference titles. The Ducks dominated from start to finish and capped an 11-2 regular season and go on to their first Rose Bowl since 2015.

Oregon had been out of the limelight for a few years since. At long last, Cristobal got them back into relevance.

December 18, 2020: Oregon upsets USC to win another title

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The debate rages on whether Oregon should have been in the game, but they showed that you hate the game, not the player. The Ducks were just following the rules the conference set up and since Washington was inflicted with the coronavirus and couldn’t make it, the Pac-12 told Oregon to replace the Huskies.

The Ducks did just that and more as they upset the No. 13 USC Trojans 31-24 in what might have been the beginning of the end for coach Clay Helton.

October 13, 2018: Oregon upsets No. 7 Washington in overtime

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After a humiliating loss up in Seattle the year before, the Ducks managed to get their revenge as CJ Verdell scored a touchdown to give Oregon the 30-27 overtime win over the No. 7 Huskies.

Throughout the Bellotti and Kelly era, Oregon was dominant over Washington. That slipped with Helfrich and Willie Taggart at the helm, with back-to-back ugly losses. Cristobal’s overtime win over a CFP-contending team was just what the doctor ordered.

January 1, 2020: Oregon scores late to stun Wisconsin in Pasadena

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the Rose Bowl is still a big deal at Oregon and the Ducks managed to come out victorious in Cristobal’s only Rose Bowl. Justin Herbert ran 30 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and the Ducks defense held on for the 28-27 win over the Badgers.

Though there is a more important win on his Oregon record, this Rose Bowl victory could reasonably be viewed as Cristobal’s biggest win to date.

September 11, 2021: The Ducks shock Ohio State in The Horseshoe

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

If it wasn’t for this game, the Rose Bowl win would have easily been No. 1 on the list. But when you go on the road and defeat the No. 3 team in the nation for the program’s biggest regular-season road win ever, that trumps all other wins.

Oregon went to Columbus and went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes for 60 minutes and managed to stun Ohio State 35-28. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the blue-blood schools in college football history, and they were the better team. They did it all without two of their best players, as well.

It’s hard to describe that day for Oregon fans as anything other than euphoria. After years of being told that the Ducks couldn’t play with the big boys, Cristobal finally delivered a victory that sent shock waves across the nation. It was the best win in college football this season and may stand as the best win of Cristobal’s career when all is said and done.

