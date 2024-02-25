Ranking Malik Nabers’ five most likely NFL draft destinations

We’re about two months away from the 2024 NFL draft. A few LSU prospects are projected as first-round picks, with Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. all expected to be off the board on Day 1.

Nabers, along with Marvin Harrison Jr, headlines a deep receiver class. It’s a good time to be in the need for a WR1.

Here, we’ll take a look at Nabers’ potential landing spots. His landing spots are somewhat limited, given where he’s projected to go, but there are a few teams that make a lot of sense.

Here are the five franchises where Nabers is most likely to end up.

Two months out, the most popular mock draft destination for Nabers seems to be the Chargers.

The Chargers went with a wideout in the first round last year, selecting Quentin Johnson, but after an underwhelming rookie year, LA could be looking to bolster its receiver room again.

Teams could be rushing to take quarterbacks in the first four picks, knocking the top position players down a few spots.

Not every rookie receiver gets to enter the league with a top quarterback, but pairing Nabers with Justin Herbert could lead to a quick breakout.

If the Chargers pass on Nabers, he’ll be there for the Giants at No. 6.

The Giants have some options at pass catcher, but they lack a true top target. Several top analysts have New York going with a wideout here. Some slot Nabers here while others have Washington’s Rome Odunze.

The situation here isn’t as good as in LA. The Giants have issues at quarterback and needs across the board, but Nabers would have a chance to be a central piece of the rebuild.

The Patriots have the third overall pick, which is probably the highest Nabers could go.

New England has a few options here. It could go with a quarterback, which would likely be Daniels. It could trade the pick to a team looking to move up for a quarterback. Or, it could go with a wide receiver.

The Pats would have their choice of Harrison and Nabers and Harrison being WR1 doesn’t seem like the slam dunk it once was. If the Patriots are going wide receiver here, Nabers will be in the discussion.

The Bears pick twice in the top 10. They’ll kick the draft off with the first overall pick before getting another chance at No. 9.

With the assumption being Chicago goes QB at No. 1, there’s talk of the Bears adding a pass catcher a few picks later.

It’s tough to see Nabers falling this far right now, but it’s not impossible. If a team decides they like Brock Bowers or Rome Odunze more and a couple of other teams want to bolster the trenches, Nabers could slip here.

Nabers would get to benefit from playing opposite D.J Moore and there wouldn’t be pressure to be the top receiver right away.

The majority of mock drafts have Tennessee going offensive line here with Penn State’s Olu Fashanu or Notre Dame’s Joe Alt. But there are a few that slot a pass catcher to Tennessee.

Since trading away AJ Brown in the spring of 2022, Tennessee has yet to find a wideout that can have the same type of impact. With the seventh overall pick, there’s a slight chance Nabers remains on the board when the Titans are on the clock.

With Will Levis at QB, the Titans are looking to assemble a young offensive core that can lead them into a new era. Nabers is the type of playmaker that can give that offense what it needs.

