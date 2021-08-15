Ranking the LSU Tigers’ most important games in 2021

The 2021 season will officially kick off against the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 4. That puts the start of the season less than three weeks away. On Saturday, the team had their first scrimmage of camp. A game that was highlighted by the play of freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The Bruins matchup is the only Power Five nonconference battle on the docket this year. They will also meet with McNeese State, Central Michigan, and a late-season showdown with ULM. The team is seeing a return to the traditional 12-game schedule after last year’s SEC-only 10-game campaign. The change was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSU will play a total of seven home games to just five road games this year. The Tigers won’t have leave their home stadium for the final three games of year with Arkansas, ULM, and Texas A&M all coming to Baton Rouge. Four of the road contests come before the bye week.

We look at the entire schedule and rank the games in importance, starting from the bottom.

Nov. 20 vs ULM Warhawks

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a football game since Nov. 23, 2019. That day they defeated Coastal Carolina on Senior Day in a close 45-42 contest. They are 0-11 since that game. This shouldn't be highly competitive in the late-season break of the schedule prior to the season finale against Texas A&M.

Sept. 11 vs McNeese State Cowboys

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The second-lowest game on the list comes from an in-state foe from Lake Charles. McNeese State hasn't played LSU since 2010 and isn't expected to put up much of a fight for the Tigers. Expect the backups to play a good portion of the second half in game two of the 2021 campaign. The Cowboys went 3-4 in the spring season and turn right around to jump back into a fall campaign this year.

Sept. 18 vs Central Michigan Chippewas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the third week of the season, LSU and Central Michigan will meet for the first time ever. This will be the final tuneup game ahead of the Tigers opening the SEC slate against Mississippi State. The Chippewas finished last season with a 3-3 record under former Florida coach Jim McElwain. Tigers look to give him a rude welcoming party down on the Bayou.

Oct. 9 at Kentucky Wildcats

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The Tigers and Wildcats haven't tangled since 2014 and have not been in Lexington since 2007. That was the last time Kentucky defeated LSU, 43-37. LSU looks to keep the streak alive against UK, they own the all-time series 40-16-1.

Sept.4 at UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The season opener against UCLA will be a huge game, not quite an SEC tilt but important nonetheless. Last season LSU got off to a shaky start losing to Mississippi State at home, this time around they need a win to kick off the season. This is the first trip to Pasadena for a regular-season game and the first game between these two teams.

Nov. 13 vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This was a tough matchup for LSU in 2020. The Tigers were trailing late in the fourth quarterback before T.J. Finley found Jaray Jenkins for the 13-yard touchdown. It was the offense's lone score of the second half, the team needs a better showing against Sam Pittman's defense this time around.

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State Bulldogs

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This game left a sour taste in the mouths of the LSU Tigers. Mike Leach brought the Air Raid to Death Valley and threw it all over the defense. There is no element of surprise this time around as the Tigers look for payback in Starkville to open up SEC play in 2021.

Oct. 23 at Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If you are a fan of defense, this wasn't the game to watch in 2020. The two teams combined for 101 total points scored. Kayshon Boutte went off as he set an SEC freshman record for receiving yards. It was also the second consecutive year that LSU dropped 50+ points on the Rebels, can they go for three?

Oct. 2 vs Auburn Tigers

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Last season Auburn handed the LSU Tigers their worst loss in the history of these two schools. A new head coach enters for Auburn in Bryan Harsin, can Daronte Jones and the defense give him a rude welcome to the SEC?

Oct. 16 vs Florida Gators

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the wildest finishes during the 2020 season, it might be one of the wildest finishes in some time. A thrown shoe gave the Tigers new life as Max Johnson found a way to get Cade York an opportunity to win the game. Can Florida get retribution for the embarrassment in the swamp?

Nov. 27 vs Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

This could be the game that decides the No. 2 spot behind Alabama in the SEC West standings in all likeliness. Last year was the second time that A&M won a game in the series since joining the SEC, can LSU get back to their winning ways in the regular-season finale?

Nov. 6 at Alabama Crimson Tide

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Despite it being a mostly one-sided affair in the history of LSU-Alabama, it is the most important game on the schedule. Since 2010, the Tide have won nine of the 12 games played. Can the return of the Joe Brady offense under Jake Peetz turn the tide so to speak?

