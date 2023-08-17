Ranking LSU football's freshman by potential impact in 2023

BATON ROUGE — LSU football relied heavily on freshmen during coach Brian Kelly's first season at the helm.

Harold Perkins, Will Campbell and Emery Jones, among others, were instrumental in the Tigers' successful 10-4 campaign and SEC West title.

LSU will have more veterans to rely on in Year 2 under Kelly. But that doesn't mean it won't have any freshmen contributing right away this season.

Here's a ranking of LSU's freshmen based on their chances of making an impact on the field this season.

24. Dylan Carpenter

Carpenter, a former three-star recruit, didn't participate in preseason practices on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. He appears to be fourth on LSU's depth chart at the JACK position.

23. Paul Mubenga

At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Mubenga has the size to play on the offensive line right away. But it's going to take more time and work for him to earn meaningful playing time for LSU.

22. Tyree Adams

Adams in theory could help the Tigers immediately, especially with how inexperienced the second-unit offensive line is. But he was only LSU's third-team left tackle on Tuesday and Wednesday, behind Bo Bordelon and Will Campbell.

21. Rickie Collins

It's doubtful that Collins sees meaningful snaps this season, unless LSU runs into a plague of injuries at quarterback.

20. Kylin Jackson

Jackson has been a limited participant at preseason practices and wasn't with the team during the spring. Safety is a lighter spot on LSU's depth chart, but Jackson hasn't had the chance to seize his opportunity.

19. Trey Holly

Holly had a productive spring and has used it to fuel a solid August of practices. However, it appears that he's behind fellow freshman Kaleb Jackson in the pecking order at running back.

18. Kaleb Jackson

LSU's running backs room is so deep that it'll be tough to see Jackson earn a meaningful role this season, even if he has shown great speed and explosiveness this preseason.

17. Khai Prean

Prean has done some work with LSU's second-team offense this month, even if he appears to be behind fellow freshmen Shelton Sampson Jr., Kyle Parker and Jalen Brown at wide receiver.

16. Jeremiah Hughes

Cornerback isn't a deep position for LSU, but Hughes has yet to make a strong push for a top-three or four spot on the Tigers' depth chart.

15. Christian Brathwaite

Linebackers Whit and West Weeks have been ahead of Brathwaite on LSU's depth chart this preseason.

14. Jaxon Howard

Howard hasn't had a bad start to his LSU career, but he is behind Bradyn Swinson and Ovie Oghoufo at the Jack position.

13. Jackson McGohan

McGohan has dropped too many easy passes this preseason. But with how young LSU is at tight end, he could still earn himself a role this year.

12. Kyle Parker

Parker's impressive spring and solid August make him a reliable backup option among LSU's deep room of wide receivers.

11. Jalen Brown

Brown had a big day at practice on Tuesday after getting off to a quiet start to his LSU career. He's a smooth athlete with the ball in his hands.

10. Ryan Yaites

Yaites has consistently earned second-team safety reps and is an injury away from possibly playing meaningful snaps for LSU this season.

9. Lance Heard

Veterans Jacobian Guillory and Garrett Dellinger have been extremely impressed by Heard, a former five-star recruit, this preseason. An injury to either starting tackle would put him in line to play immediately.

8. Whit Weeks

LSU has often paired Whit with his brother West on LSU's second-team linebacking corps. An injury to Omar Speights or Greg Penn could mean immediate playing time for Whit.

MAASON SMITH UPDATE: LSU football star Maason Smith has been 'banged up a little' in preseason, per Brian Kelly

5-STAR COMMITMENT: LSU football lands commitment from a 5-star wide receiver in the Class of 2025

LSU STANDOUT PLAYERS: LSU football: 10 standout players this preseason, including Maason Smith and Andre' Sam

7. Da'Shawn Womack

Womack probably won't start right away. However, his five-star athleticism and ability to play JACK and defensive end opens up playing opportunities for him this season.

6. DJ Chester

Brian Kelly said on Wednesday that Chester has been "doing a really nice job at center," while Dellinger has lauded Chester for his intelligence. With Marlon Martinez moving over to guard, Chester has become LSU's second-string center.

5. Javien Toviano

Toviano's versatility in the secondary allows him to fill in at a number of different roles on LSU's defense. The Tigers being light at cornerback and safety only helps his short-term odds of playing.

4. Shelton Sampson

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has said Sampson is just as talented as any other wide receiver it has on the roster. He should earn some snaps for the Tigers against Florida State.

3. Ka'Morreun Pimpton

Pimpton has used his elite length to make some ridiculous catches that no LSU tight end could have dreamed of making a year ago. His unique capabilities make him a prime candidate to earn early playing time.

2. Ashton Stamps

LSU's standout freshman in August has been Stamps. JK Johnson's injury and LSU's light cornerback's room have helped his case, but Stamps earning some first-team reps this month has mostly been his doing.

1. Mac Markway

Markway's had the best preseason among LSU's freshmen tight ends in terms of being ready to contribute right away, according to Denbrock. And with how much Denbrock likes to use tight ends, there will be a role for him immediately.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Freshmen playing time in 2023