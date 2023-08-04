Ranking LSU’s 5 most likely bowl destinations in 2023

It’s almost that time.

In less than a month, LSU’s 2023 season will be underway in Orlando, where the 2022 season ended in the Citrus Bowl.

It was a good first year for Brian Kelly at LSU. The Citrus Bowl is better than where a lot of analysts had LSU headed to start the year.

This year, LSU expects more. Here, we’ll look at LSU’s five most likely bowl game destinations. From the playoff to the New Year’s Six to everything in between.

We have a whole season to get through first, but it’s never too early to start thinking about that New Year’s vacation.

Here are LSU’s five most likely bowl spots in 2023.

Gator Bowl

USA TODAY Sports

If LSU ends up here, 2023 really didn’t go to plan.

LSU would need to go 8-4 or worse to get sent here. It’s not the worst fate in the world, but it’s far below LSU’s expectation.

It’s been awhile since LSU’s played here. It was 1987 and LSU was led by Tommy Hodson. The Gator Bowl could want a fresh face if LSU was in the pool of teams being looked at here.

Sugar Bowl/Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s playoff bowls are the Sugar and the Rose. And LSU’s got the talent to make a run at it.

The Tigers don’t need to win the SEC. An 11-1 record could give LSU the chance to slide in as a No. 4 seed like Ohio State did last year. If that happens, expect LSU to be sent to the Rose Bowl because no top seed is going to give LSU the chance to play in New Orleans.

If LSU controls its own destiny and wins the SEC, securing a top-two seed, LSU is likely going to want New Orleans.

The Tigers have had good luck in the past when a postseason trip to New Orleans was on the line. It’s where LSU’s won all three of their national titles this century.

Citrus Bowl

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

I know. LSU fans don’t want to go to the Citrus Bowl again.

It’s a repeat of last year and means LSU didn’t live up to expectations. But we could see something similar to the way things played out in 2022.

Even if LSU has a good year and wins the West, another blowout loss in the SEC title could knock LSU out of a NY6, especially if the Big Ten and Pac-12 have several strong candidates.

LSU’s win total is at 9.5, which means it’s more likely they win nine games than run the table and win 12. I’m not banking on another Citrus Bowl, but it’s a possibility.

Fiesta Bowl

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LSU isn’t favored to win its division or the SEC, so I’m not putting a playoff game up here. It’s more likely LSU makes a return to the New Year’s Six.

The Tigers are slated to be favored in all but one game, so double-digit wins is the expectation. A 10-2 record should make LSU a NY6 lock. Even at 9-3, LSU’s still got a good shot.

This year’s Fiesta Bowl is at-large vs. at-large. With the SEC’s traditional Sugar Bowl occupying a playoff spot this year, the SEC will send its top non-playoff team elsewhere.

LSU last played here in 2018, where it made its NY6 debut in the playoff era.

Peach Bowl

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Peach Bowl is the most likely NY6 destination this year. The SEC has a tie-in to the Orange Bowl, but it’s shared with the Big Ten, who has three teams projected to be top-10 outfits. I’d bet either Penn State, Ohio State, or Michigan takes that Orange bid.

I’m giving the Peach Bowl the nod over the Fiesta due to it being in the Southeast. LSU last played here in 2019, when it beat Oklahoma in a semifinal.

Were LSU to make the Peach Bowl, it would face the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire