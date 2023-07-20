Ranking linebacker corps in the AFC West
How does each team in the AFC West compare to each other at the linebacker position? Let’s rank them.
1. Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell
Singleton is arguably the best individual linebacker in the division and Jewell is up there too. Together they easily form the best one-two punch at the linebacker position in the AFC West with the two combining for an astounding 280 tackles last season.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr
Bolton was second in the NFL with a combined 180 tackles last season, including nine for a loss. After Gay served his four-game suspension to start the season, he played well for 13 games as well as all three playoff games. And the Chiefs also added Drue Tranquill this offseason.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Murray, Eric Kendricks
The Chargers signed veteran Eric Kendricks to team up with former first round pick Kenneth Murray. Kendricks may have just turned 31, but he put up 137 tackles last season with eight for a loss, so he’s showing little signs of slowing down. If he does, the Chargers selected Daiyan Henley in the third round to be the next man up.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane
The Raiders are hoping this is the breakout year for Divine Deablo, who they took in the third round of the 2021 draft. The former college DB has shown some promise over his first two NFL seasons and is said to have bulked up quite a bit this offseason. Though it won’t help things that they let former Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman go in favor of little heralded former Steelers backup Spillane.