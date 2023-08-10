Ranking the LBs the Colts will play in 2023

There is no shortage of good-to-great linebackers that the Indianapolis Colts will face this season.

Their schedule features some of the elite players at the position and players that have recently proven themselves as some of the best backers in the league.

For this list, I took the top two linebackers from each team and cut the list down to 14 players. Let’s take a look at how they rank:

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Elandon Roberts joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after having the best season of his seven-year career with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He had career-highs in tackles (107), TFLs (10), and sacks (four-and-a-half).

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Germaine Pratt is coming off his best season since entering the league in 2019. He had career-highs in tackles (99), TFLs (six), pass deflections (10), and interceptions (two).

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Lloyd is coming off his rookie season after collecting 115 tackles (59 solo), two QB hits, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Luvu is coming off his breakout season for the Carolina Panthers. In 15 games he had career-highs in tackles (111), TFLs (19), sacks (seven), QB hits (nine), pass deflections (four), and had his first career interception that he also returned for a touchdown.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ja’Whaun Bentley has been a solid find by the New England Patriots from the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. In 2022 he had career-highs in tackles (125), sacks (three), and QB hits (six).

Cole Holcomb, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2021, Cole Holcomb had career-highs in tackles (142), pass deflections (seven), and interceptions (two). He only appeared in seven games in his last season in Washington due to a season-ending foot injury. Holcomb signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq Thompson is entering his ninth season in the NFL and is coming off a season where he had a career-high in tackles (134). He also had eight TFLs, half a sack, three QB hits, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Queen is one of four players with 195+ solo tackles, 25+ TFLs, 10+ QB Hits, and 10+ sacks since 2020. He had career-highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), QB hits (14), pass deflections (six), and interceptions (two) last year.

Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2020 Foysade Oloukun is one of three players in the NFL that have 235+ solo tackles, 20+ TFLs, 15+ pass deflections, and five-plus interceptions in regular season action. He also has the most solo tackles (308) in the last three seasons.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Logan Wilson just signed his first contract extension since entering the league in 2020. Over the last three seasons, he has 256 tackles (163 solo), 12 TFLs, four-and-a-half sacks, 10 QB hits, 11 pass deflections, seven interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Devin White is one of four players since 2020 with 195+ solo tackles, 25+ TFLs, 10+ QB Hits, and 10+ sacks. He also is tied for the third-most solo tackles in the last three seasons.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 11-year veteran linebacker has been named an All-Pro player in the last four seasons for the New Orleans Saints. Demario Davis is one of the four players since 2020 with 195+ solo tackles, 25+ TFLs, 10+ QB Hits, and 10+ sacks.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The staple of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is entering his 12th season with the franchise. He has been named an All-Pro three times throughout his career. David had 124 tackles (80 solo), 10 TFLs, three sacks, three QB hits, five pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Roquan Smith is one of three players in the NFL since 2020 with 235+ solo tackles, 20+ TFLs, 15+ pass deflections, and five-plus interceptions in the regular season. He’s also one of four players with 195+ solo tackles, 25+ TFLs, 10+ QB Hits, and 10+ sacks in that time frame.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire