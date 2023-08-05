Ranking the interior DL the Colts will play in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen will be tested this season. Not only do they have a gauntlet of edge rushers but there are some of the best interior defensive linemen on their schedule. Including the best one to play at the position in the history of the NFL.

For this list, I took the top two interior defensive linemen from each team and cut the list down to the best 14 players.

Let’s take a look at how they rank:

Shy Tuttle signed with the Carolina Panthers after having career-highs in tackles (49) and pass deflections (five) in his final season with the New Orleans Saints. He is for the sixth-most batted passes since 2020.

Lawrence Guy Sr., New England Patriots

After playing for three different teams in his first five years in the league, Lawrence Guy Sr. found his place in the NFL after signing with the New England Patriots in 2017. He has 341 tackles (186 solo), 21 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, two pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries during his time with the franchise.

Justin Madubuike has been on the right track since he entered the NFL and had his best season in Year 3. In 2022 he had career highs in tackles (42), TFLs (eight), sacks (five-and-a-half), QB hits (nine), and pass deflections (three).

Larry Ogunjobi had the best season of his career before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. While he had a drop off in sack production, he finished with 48 tackles (25 solo), seven TFLs, one-and-a-half sacks, and 11 QB hits in his first year with the franchise.

Davon Godchaux, New England Patriots

Davon Godchaux has steadily contributed since joining the New England Patriots in 2021. In his two years with the franchise, he has 127 tackles (57 solo), five TFLs, two-and-a-half sacks, eight QB hits, and a forced fumble.

D.J. Reader is one of the more underrated defensive tackles in the league when he’s on the field. He’s only appeared in 30 games since joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. Since then he’s collected 89 tackles (48 solo), five TFLs, two sacks, 13 QB hits, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons

The 16-year veteran might not be the player he once was but he’s still getting the job done late in his career. He had 36 tackles (18 solo), four TFLs, five-and-a-half sacks, 14 QB hits, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in the 14 games in his final season with the Baltimore Ravens. He will be playing for the Atlanta Falcons this year.

Since joining the Tennessee Titans in 2021, Denico Autry has 58 tackles (42 solo), 18 TFLs, 17 sacks, 37 QB hits, 10 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. While he’s considered an interior defensive lineman, he offers the versatility to line up as an edge rusher.

Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown had career-highs in tackles (67) and pass deflections (seven) last season while getting his first career interceptions. He’s tied for the sixth-most batted passes since 2020.

Vita Vea has been a consistent player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since entering the league in 2018. Despite missing three games last year, he had career-highs in sacks (six-and-a-half), QB hits (13), and TFLs (seven).

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Grady Jarrett had his best season last year since his All-Pro season in 2019. He finished with 61 tackles (30 solo), 12 TFLs, six sacks, 17 QB hits, and a career-high three pass deflections.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

The staple of the Pittsburgh Steelers is entering his 13th season in the NFL. He’s been named to four All-Pro teams throughout his career. Heyward is tied for the fourth-most batted passes (12) since 2020.

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons has emerged as one of the best defensive tackles in the game after earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors the past two seasons. He’s tied for the third-most batted passes (13) since 2020.

Aaron Donald will go down as one of the best defensive players ever to play the game. He has three Defensive Player of the Year awards and has made the All-Pro team in seven of his nine seasons.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire