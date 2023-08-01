Ranking interior DL in the AFC South entering 2023

The interior defensive linemen across the AFC South range in variety when you take a look at each team’s depth chart.

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have elite players in the trenches and underrated veterans that deserve more recognition than they get. Meanwhile the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans don’t have the top names for defensive linemen but still have quality guys on that part of their rosters.

Let’s take a look at how they rank across the division:

Folorunso Fatukasi, Jacksonville Jaguars

In his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Folorunso Fatukasi finished with 24 tackles (13 solo), two TFLs, one-and-a-half sacks, three QB hits, and three pass deflections in 14 games.

Sheldon Rankins, Houston Texans

Sheldon Rankins is entering his eighth season in the NFL and joined the Houston Texans this offseason. On top of his career high in tackles (43), he finished the 2022 season with four TFLs, three sacks, seven QB hits, and a forced fumble.

DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars

DaVon Hamilton has steadily improved since entering the league which led to his contract extension this offseason. In his three seasons, he has 132 tackles (67 solo), nine TFLs, four-and-a-half sacks, six QB hits, four pass deflections, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins recently signed a contract extension this offseason after signing with the Houston Texans in 2021. Last year he tallied 37 tackles (27 solo), nine TFLs, three-and-a-half sacks, 10 QB hits, and two pass deflections.

Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

Grover Stewart is coming off the best season of his six-year career. He had career-highs in tackles (70), TFLs (9), sacks (four), QB hits (seven), and pass deflections (three). Stewart also grabbed the first fumble recovery of his pro career.

Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans

Since joining the Tennessee Titans in 2021, Denico Autry has 58 tackles (42 solo), 18 TFLs, 17 sacks, 37 QB hits, 10 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. While he’s considered an interior defensive lineman, he offers the versatility to line up as an edge rusher.

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons has emerged as one of the best defensive tackles in the game after earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors the past two seasons. He’s tied for the third-most batted passes (13) since 2020.

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

DeForest Buckner finished with a career-high in tackles (74) in 2022 while collecting 11 TFLs, eight sacks, 22 QB hits, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He has the seventh-most QB hits (66) since 2020.

