Ranking Indiana football’s final three opponents from easiest to toughest amid bowl push

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football wants to ride into Champaign this weekend with the same playoff mentality it had in a 20-14 win over Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers need to win their final three games to reach a bowl game for the first time since the 2020 season.

“We don't talk beyond whoever is next,” Allen said, after Saturday’s game.

If players take a peek at their upcoming opponents they would see a group of teams — Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue — not nearly as imposing as the multiple playoff contenders IU has faced this season.

Here are IU’s remaining opponents ranked from easiest to hardest:

Michigan State (3-6; 1-5 Big Ten)

Michigan State has been a bad road team this season and barring a miracle in Columbus will be 0-4 as the visiting team when they walk into Memorial Stadium.

While the Spartans ended a six-game losing streak against Nebraska last weekend, they have been the worst team in the Big Ten this year after Mel Tucker was placed on leave and ultimately fired for allegedly sexually harassing Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor who now educates athletes about sexual violence.

It was already expected to be a tough season for MSU after it lost quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman to the transfer portal after spring practice. Coleman is ranked near the top of the FBS with nine receiving touchdowns at Florida State.

Michigan State’s quarterback situation has been more of a roller coaster ride than went Indiana went through before landing with Brendan Sorsby.

The Spartans started the season with Noah Kim, but he was replaced in Week 6 by Katin Houser after throwing six interceptions in a three-game stretch. Houser has grown through a bunch of “ups and downs” as starter and split time with true freshman Sam Leavitt.

Will Indiana face multiple quarterbacks? That will depend on if MSU’s coaches want to burn Leavitt’s redshirt season.

The Spartans offense has struggled amid all the uncertainty. They have the worst ranked scoring offense in the Big Ten (18.2 points per game) and have scored less than 20 points five times.

Michigan State’s recipe for success this season has been when the defense dominates up front. It had seven sacks, 28 quarterback pressures and 12 tackles for loss in that win over Nebraska. They put up similar numbers in victories over Central Michigan and Richmond.

Purdue (2-7; 1-5 Big Ten)

Indiana won’t shed any tears about not facing Jeff Brohm again. He beat the Hoosiers earlier this season as the new coach at Louisville and went 4-1 against them while in West Lafayette.

This game will be at Ross–Ade Stadium where the Hoosiers have allowed 38 points a game over the last decade, but the Boilermakers’ offense hasn’t packed as much of a punch this season.

Purdue starting quarterback Hudson Card has completed less than 60% of his passes and has thrown eight interceptions this season. He hasn’t thrown more than 250 passing yards in the team’s last six games.

Injuries on the offensive line have contributed to those struggles. Purdue has already lost starting left tackle Mahamane Moussa and right tackle Marcus Mbow to season-ending injuries.

Indiana’s biggest concern will be slowing down Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton, a pair of edge-rushers who have been dominant in first-year coach Ryan Walters’ hybrid system that has emphasized their playmaking abilities.

Jenkins is ranked No. 12 in the FBS and leads the Big Ten with 40 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. They both have seven sacks this season and have combined for 24.5 tackles for loss.

The problem for Walters is that Purdue has one of the worst third-down defenses (46%) in the country and given up a ton of explosive plays (50 plays of 20-yards or more).

Illinois (4-5; 2-4 Big Ten)

This weekend’s trip to Illinois might prove to be Indiana’s greatest potential stumbling block.

The Fighting Illini have some quality wins this year that have kept them in the running for the West Division title.

In the season-opener, they beat a Toledo team that has since gone undefeated and sits atop the MAC at 8-1. They have also have road wins over Maryland and Minnesota.

Illinois lost to Purdue at the end of September, but that has proved to be an outlier. It has been the most consistent team of IU’s remaining opponents and has the most talented roster that includes Jer’Zhan Newton, a monster in the middle of the defensive front.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle has 4.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures this season. He also leads all Power Five defensive tackles in snaps played.

While the defense as a whole has dropped off sharply from last year when it ranked first in the FBS in scoring defense and third in total defense, Illinois has needed time to replace the three starters in the secondary they had drafted last year.

The offense has developed some youngsters — sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer and freshman running back Kaden Feagin — to pair up with a talented receiving corps led by Isiah Williams and Pat Bryant.

Williams is a dynamic slot receiver who leads the Big Ten with 59 receptions and second with 693 yards.

Altmyer was knocked out of Illinois’ win over Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, but Bielema sounded encouraged by his progress on Monday.

“From where he came after the game to yesterday to today, it was night and day,” Bielema said, at his weekly press conference. “...Obviously, he’s got to get full medical clearance, but I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s trending in that direction as we speak.”

