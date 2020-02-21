Ranking all of Howie Roseman’s Eagles 2nd-round picks

As we near the 2020 NFL draft, the Eagles are expected to have 10 selections and a real opportunity to pick up some important young players for the future of the franchise.

During his time as GM (2010-14, 2016-present), Howie Roseman has had some hits and he's had some misses.

Over the next few weeks, we're going to rank all of his draft picks (excluding the 2015 year when Chip Kelly was in charge) by round.

We already looked at the first round.

Today, we'll get to his 10 second-round picks:

1. Zach Ertz (2013, No. 35)

It's hard to believe that Ertz is 29 already and just finished his seventh NFL season. While he's playing in an era with some other really great tight ends, Ertz is having the type of season that will one day likely warrant a discussion about the Hall of Fame. He's the only player in Eagles history with five straight seasons with 70+ catches and 800+ yards. And his 525 receptions are the most ever for a tight end through their first seven seasons.

2. Miles Sanders (2019, No. 53)

Maybe this is too early but I'm sold on Sanders. I think he's going to be a star and I think the Eagles nailed this pick. Going by merit, he's too high here but I'm projecting some. Sanders set an Eagles rookie record for scrimmage yards with 1,327. I expect him to continue to get better too.

3. Mychal Kendricks (2012, No. 46)

Kendricks played six seasons with the Eagles and even signed a pretty significant contract with the team. His last game as an Eagle was Super Bowl LII. While the Eagles moved on from him after the Super Bowl and while his play the last couple years wasn't up to his previous level, Kendricks was a pretty darn good player for several years. In six years with the Eagles he had 3 Ints, 7 FFs and 14.0 sacks.

4. Dallas Goedert (2018, No. 49)

If Ertz wasn't already an Eagle, I have no doubt Goedert would be a clear No. 1 tight end and his stats would be much better. Even with Ertz in front of him, Goedert has caught 91 passes for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons and he's been a really good blocker. He has allowed the Eagles to utilize 12 personnel and make their offense more diversified.

5. Jordan Matthews (2014, No. 42)

He never had a 1,000-yard season but the Vanderbilt product in a three-season span (2014-16) caught 225 passes for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns. While he was never a great receiver, it's hard to argue with those numbers. But his two stints with the Eagles since then haven't been very productive.

6. Vinny Curry (2012, No. 59)

Curry has had a strange career in Philly. For the first few years of his career, he was a pass-rush specialists and was later a run-stuffing first- and second-down player. His best season came in 2014, when he piled up 9.0 sacks. In his second stint in 2019, he actually had 5.0 sacks but is set to be a free agent again.

7. Nate Allen (2010, No. 37)

Allen didn't become the Eagles' next great safety but he's better than you remember. In five years with the Eagles he played 74 games (69 starts) and had 10 interceptions and four sacks.

8. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019, No. 57)

We have just one year to work off of so maybe JJAW rises quickly. But early returns certainly aren't good for the receiver out of Stanford. As a rookie, Arcega-Whiteside caught 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles could have used more production in 2019.

9. Sidney Jones (2017, No. 43)

Jones made some clutch plays late in the 2019 regular season but he clearly hasn't lived up to his extremely high potential. The Eagles took a gamble when they drafted him coming off an Achilles tear and so far that hasn't paid off. The Eagles would have loved if Jones could have taken over a starting gig but he's struggled to stay healthy and when he's been on the field he hasn't been the great corner we saw at Washington. I have Jones lower than JJAW simply because he's had more opportunities.

10. Jaiquawn Jarrett (2011, No 54)

Once billed as a hard-hitting safety in the mold of Brian Dawkins, the Temple draft pick lasted just over one season with the Eagles. He played a total of 13 games with the Eagles and started two games. He was released the September after his rookie season.

