Ranking the home uniforms of all 30 MLB teams

The sharpest uniforms

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

What MLB home uniforms are sizzling and which ones fizzle? A look at the finer things on the MLB diamond.

30. Colorado Rockies

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The pinstripes work but the rest of the design is basic. Hard to get thrilled about these uniforms.

29. Miami Marlins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The perfect spot to use vivid colors and the home uniform simply comes off as basic. Good thing there are alternatives.

28. Arizona Diamondbacks

USAT

The lettering is fine but the rest of the outfit won’t send people scurrying to MLB Shop to make purchases.

27. Cleveland Guardians

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The new nickname was a change for the better … at least.

26. Minnesota Twins

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The best part of the design is the clever logo on the cap.

25. Chicago White Sox

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoy the interlocking Sox on the uniform. However, it is the second-best baseball uniform in the Second City.

24. Tampa Bay Rays

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another Florida team that plays in a land of such resplendent color and vibes but doesn’t carry it through on the field.

23. Cincinnati Reds

USAT

Classic and for many years it was cool, cool, cool. You don’t want to blow up something that has been around for decades, but there could be a way to make this more enticing.

22. Houston Astros

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The team is colorful and controversial. The uniforms through the years have been better than the current set.

21. Detroit Tigers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Love that “D” but the rest is what it is. Guess you wouldn’t mess with Penn State’s football garb, either. Because of that, other teams get higher marks.

20. Kansas City Royals

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sharp and sweet. The Royals look great and royal blue is the perfect touch to sharp verbiage.

19. Los Angeles Angels

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The logo pops as do the colors. This is as sharp as Shohei Ohtani, whether he is at the plate or on the mound.

18. Atlanta Braves

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The design is great but in these days of being politically correct, one has to wonder if this is the next team headed for a makeover, eventually…

17. New York Mets

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ color scheme is great. It works well together and feels so New York. However, they are like the White Sox … the second-best team in the market on and off the field— no matter what the records are.

16. Seattle Mariners

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

These don’t quite pop but they still speak to a fresh and cool ‘fit.

15. Baltimore Orioles

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles’ look is classic in a different way. Not staid and typical, but smart. And if you are for the birds, you have to love this.

14. Chicago Cubs

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A great logo makes for a smart look on any uniform.

13. Milwaukee Brewers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing fancy about these but everything just works stylistically. A cool look.

12. Washington Nationals

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A great way to salute playing in the nation’s capital. Now, if Washington could only find a way to regain its stature.

11. Boston Red Sox

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox uniforms could easily rise. The fans love them and devour merchandise. This isn’t a dig. They fit just where they are.

10. Los Angeles Dodgers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Classic. Iconic. The Blue.

9. Oakland Athletics

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Another team that looks better when it doesn’t have to wear only white. Those multi-colored uniforms outside the basic look are tremendous when they wear them.

8. Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The uniforms have a greater history than the team does on the field. Philly fans are lucky to have a team with such fashion sense.

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fit the Bucs down alongside the Athletics as teams that have so much more to work with than white uniforms. Still, these are eye-catching.

6. San DIego Padres

Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The design isn’t exceptionally fancy but the colors and look just work well together.

5. San Francisco Giants

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Black and orange on white are all right in San Francisco.

4. New York Yankees

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Like buying a suit for a Fortune 500 company.

3. Texas Rangers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers may not have great success throughout history, but they certainly look fine when they take the field at home. These are some cool duds.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays make plenty of contact with the bat and have a striking look when donning these uniforms.

1. St. Louis Cardinals

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about being for the (Red)birds. Everything simply works for the Cardinals. One of the iconic franchises in the game boasts a great look, thanks to a great logo. Those colors work, work, work.

