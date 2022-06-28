Ranking the home uniforms of all 30 MLB teams
The sharpest uniforms
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
What MLB home uniforms are sizzling and which ones fizzle? A look at the finer things on the MLB diamond.
30. Colorado Rockies
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The pinstripes work but the rest of the design is basic. Hard to get thrilled about these uniforms.
29. Miami Marlins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The perfect spot to use vivid colors and the home uniform simply comes off as basic. Good thing there are alternatives.
28. Arizona Diamondbacks
USAT
The lettering is fine but the rest of the outfit won’t send people scurrying to MLB Shop to make purchases.
27. Cleveland Guardians
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The new nickname was a change for the better … at least.
26. Minnesota Twins
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The best part of the design is the clever logo on the cap.
25. Chicago White Sox
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Enjoy the interlocking Sox on the uniform. However, it is the second-best baseball uniform in the Second City.
24. Tampa Bay Rays
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Another Florida team that plays in a land of such resplendent color and vibes but doesn’t carry it through on the field.
23. Cincinnati Reds
USAT
Classic and for many years it was cool, cool, cool. You don’t want to blow up something that has been around for decades, but there could be a way to make this more enticing.
22. Houston Astros
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The team is colorful and controversial. The uniforms through the years have been better than the current set.
21. Detroit Tigers
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Love that “D” but the rest is what it is. Guess you wouldn’t mess with Penn State’s football garb, either. Because of that, other teams get higher marks.
20. Kansas City Royals
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Sharp and sweet. The Royals look great and royal blue is the perfect touch to sharp verbiage.
19. Los Angeles Angels
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The logo pops as do the colors. This is as sharp as Shohei Ohtani, whether he is at the plate or on the mound.
18. Atlanta Braves
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The design is great but in these days of being politically correct, one has to wonder if this is the next team headed for a makeover, eventually…
17. New York Mets
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets’ color scheme is great. It works well together and feels so New York. However, they are like the White Sox … the second-best team in the market on and off the field— no matter what the records are.
16. Seattle Mariners
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
These don’t quite pop but they still speak to a fresh and cool ‘fit.
15. Baltimore Orioles
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Orioles’ look is classic in a different way. Not staid and typical, but smart. And if you are for the birds, you have to love this.
14. Chicago Cubs
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
A great logo makes for a smart look on any uniform.
13. Milwaukee Brewers
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Nothing fancy about these but everything just works stylistically. A cool look.
12. Washington Nationals
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
A great way to salute playing in the nation’s capital. Now, if Washington could only find a way to regain its stature.
11. Boston Red Sox
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
The Red Sox uniforms could easily rise. The fans love them and devour merchandise. This isn’t a dig. They fit just where they are.
10. Los Angeles Dodgers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Classic. Iconic. The Blue.
9. Oakland Athletics
Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Another team that looks better when it doesn’t have to wear only white. Those multi-colored uniforms outside the basic look are tremendous when they wear them.
8. Philadelphia Phillies
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The uniforms have a greater history than the team does on the field. Philly fans are lucky to have a team with such fashion sense.
7. Pittsburgh Pirates
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Fit the Bucs down alongside the Athletics as teams that have so much more to work with than white uniforms. Still, these are eye-catching.
6. San DIego Padres
Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
The design isn’t exceptionally fancy but the colors and look just work well together.
5. San Francisco Giants
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Black and orange on white are all right in San Francisco.
4. New York Yankees
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Like buying a suit for a Fortune 500 company.
3. Texas Rangers
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Rangers may not have great success throughout history, but they certainly look fine when they take the field at home. These are some cool duds.
2. Toronto Blue Jays
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Blue Jays make plenty of contact with the bat and have a striking look when donning these uniforms.
1. St. Louis Cardinals
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Talk about being for the (Red)birds. Everything simply works for the Cardinals. One of the iconic franchises in the game boasts a great look, thanks to a great logo. Those colors work, work, work.
