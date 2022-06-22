Ranking the highest-valued NIL players in the Pac-12

The NIL buzz has quickly overtaken the college football landscape.

A flurry of moves went down this offseason, and Pittsburgh star wide receiver Jordan Addison moving to USC (reportedly for NIL reasons) was the biggest move of them all.

The NIL hype won’t end anytime soon, no matter how much coaches such as Phil McGeoghan express their frustrations with it.

On3 Sports revealed the top-100 players as far as NIL worth in college football, and the Pac-12 has seven of the 100 on the list.

But, Alabama and Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young is at the top of the list with a $3.1 million valuation.

Let’s examine the Pac-12 players on the list and their values.

#94: UCLA QB DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON — VALUATION $301K

Dropping in at No. 95 overall is UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR flirted with the NFL but decided to run it back for one more year, and he’s getting paid a nice chunk of cash to do so.

#85: WASHINGTON IOL JAXSON KIRKLAND — $317K

Jaxson Kirkland has the best of both worlds. He is valued at north of $300K this season in his final year with the Huskies and is set to be a first-round choice in the 2023 NFL draft.

#46 OREGON QB BO NIX — $491K

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) works out with the Ducks during practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Eugene.

Bo Nix transferred from Auburn to Oregon and is valued at nearly half a million with the Ducks.

#44: USC IOL ANDREW VORHEES — $510K

Get used to this: USC has a lot of players making a lot in NIL money, and Andrew Vorhees, who once blocked for Sam Darnold, is one of the best offensive linemen in college football.

#23: OREGON LB NOAH SEWELL — $645K

Noah Sewell is a surefire first-round choice and a potential superstar in the NFL, so his landing in the top-25 in this list is not surprising.

#10: USC WR JORDAN ADDISON — $887K

Wow.

Jordan Addison moved from Pitt to USC, and not only he is a candidate to finish as the best wide receiver in college football, but he is just short of a $1 million NIL valuation.

#2: USC QB CALEB WILLIAMS — $2.4M

Talk about making a smart move. Caleb Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Norman, Oklahoma to Los Angeles. Now, Williams is a Heisman Trophy finalist AND is one of eight players with a NIL valuation of $1 million or more.

