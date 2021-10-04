Ranking the Heisman candidates after Week 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bryce Young bests Matt Corral
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Corral and Bryce Young faced off in a battle of the two leading Heisman candidates on Saturday afternoon. Young and Alabama got the best of Corral and Ole Miss, as the Crimson Tide dominated from the opening kickoff and cruised to an easy win — damaging Corral’s Heisman chances in the process.
As we head into the next of action, List Wire breaks down where each Heisman candidate currently stands…
No. 1: Alabama QB Bryce Young
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Stats: 20-26, 241 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception in 42-21 win over No. 12 Ole Miss.
Season Stats: 108-148 (73%), 1,365 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions.
No. 2: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Stats: 21-29, 213 passing yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions in 42-21 loss to No. 1 Alabama.
Season Stats: 87-125 (69.6%), 1,210 yards, 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions.
No. 3: Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Stats: 35 carries, 216 yards, two touchdowns; two receptions, 22 yards in 32-27 win over TCU.
Season Stats: 105 carries, 652 yards (6.2 yards per carry), seven touchdowns; 10 receptions, 167 yards, two touchdowns.
No. 4: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
Syndication: The Enquirer
Week 5 Stats: 19-32, 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions; 10 carries, 26 rushing yards, one touchdown in 24-13 win over No. 9 Notre Dame.
Season Stats: 73-115 (63.5%), 1,045 passing yards, nine touchdown passing touchdowns, two interceptions; 30 carries, 98 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns.
No. 5: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Week 5 Stats: 24 carries, 126 rushing yards, three touchdowns in 48-31 win over Western Kentucky.
Season Stats: 100 carries, 688 rushing yards (6.8 yards per carry), eight touchdowns; three receptions, 17 yards, one touchdown.
Watchlist: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Watchlist: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
Syndication: Columbus
Watchlist: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Watchlist: Georgia QB JT Daniels
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Watchlist: North Carolina QB Sam Howell
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
1
1