Ranking the Heisman candidates after Week 5

Bryce Young bests Matt Corral

Matt Corral and Bryce Young faced off in a battle of the two leading Heisman candidates on Saturday afternoon. Young and Alabama got the best of Corral and Ole Miss, as the Crimson Tide dominated from the opening kickoff and cruised to an easy win — damaging Corral’s Heisman chances in the process.

As we head into the next of action, List Wire breaks down where each Heisman candidate currently stands…

No. 1: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Week 5 Stats: 20-26, 241 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception in 42-21 win over No. 12 Ole Miss.

Season Stats: 108-148 (73%), 1,365 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions.

No. 2: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Week 5 Stats: 21-29, 213 passing yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions in 42-21 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

Season Stats: 87-125 (69.6%), 1,210 yards, 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions.

No. 3: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Week 5 Stats: 35 carries, 216 yards, two touchdowns; two receptions, 22 yards in 32-27 win over TCU.

Season Stats: 105 carries, 652 yards (6.2 yards per carry), seven touchdowns; 10 receptions, 167 yards, two touchdowns.

No. 4: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Week 5 Stats: 19-32, 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions; 10 carries, 26 rushing yards, one touchdown in 24-13 win over No. 9 Notre Dame.

Season Stats: 73-115 (63.5%), 1,045 passing yards, nine touchdown passing touchdowns, two interceptions; 30 carries, 98 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns.

No. 5: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

Week 5 Stats: 24 carries, 126 rushing yards, three touchdowns in 48-31 win over Western Kentucky.

Season Stats: 100 carries, 688 rushing yards (6.8 yards per carry), eight touchdowns; three receptions, 17 yards, one touchdown.

Watchlist: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Watchlist: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

Watchlist: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Watchlist: Georgia QB JT Daniels

Watchlist: North Carolina QB Sam Howell

