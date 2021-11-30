Ranking the Heisman candidates after Week 13

Rough week for Heisman hopefuls

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud took a step backward in Week 13, with Young barely leading the Crimson Tide to an Iron Bowl win over Auburn and Stroud falling short against Michigan in a game that effectively determined the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff fate.

Young and Stroud did not play horribly over the weekend and are still the two favorites to win this year’s Heisman Trophy, but the gap between the two of them and the rest of the field might be a bit smaller after Week 13.

As we head into the next of action, List Wire breaks down where each Heisman candidate currently stands…

No. 1: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 13 Stats: 25-51, 317 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception in 24-22 4OT win over Auburn.

Season Stats: 288-418 (68.9%), 3,901 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, four interceptions.

No. 2: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Week 13 Stats: 34-49, 394 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in 42-27 loss to No. 5 Michigan.

Season Stats: 280-395 (70.9%), 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, five interceptions.

No. 3: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Stats: 26-34, 234 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception; 12 carries, 45 rushing yards, one touchdown in 31-21 win over Mississippi State.

Season Stats: 259-379 (68.3%), 3,334 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions; 145 carries, 597 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns.

No. 4: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Stats: 30 carries, 138 rushing yards, one touchdown in 30-27 win over Penn State.

Season Stats: 263 carries, 1,636 rushing yards (6.2 yards per carry), 18 touchdowns.

No. 5: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Stats: 28-38, 209 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception in 31-14 win over Syracuse.

Story continues

Season Stats: 314-464 (67.7%), 4,066 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, seven interceptions.

Watchlist: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

Syndication Detroit Free Press

Watchlist: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Syndication: The Enquirer

Watchlist: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Watchlist: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Syndication: Athens

Watchlist: Michigan QB Cade McNamara

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Watchlist: Alabama DE/OLB Will Anderson Jr.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

1

1