Ranking the Heisman candidates after Week 12

C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young put on a show

Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Week 12 of the college football season separated the boys from the men in the race for the Heisman Trophy, as Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young put on a show for the ages.

Stroud had one of the most dominant first half performances of all time against a top 10 Michigan State team, while Young put Alabama on his back to defeat Arkansas. Stroud started the season as a dark-horse Heisman candidate. Now, he and Young are the top two contenders to take the trophy home.

As we head into the next of action, List Wire breaks down where each Heisman candidate currently stands…

No. 1: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Stats: 31-40, 559 passing yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions in 42-35 win over No. 21 Arkansas.

Season Stats: 263-367 (71.7%), 3,584 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, three interceptions.

No. 2: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Week 12 Stats: 32-35, 432 passing yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions in 56-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State.

Season Stats: 246-346 (71.1%), 3,468 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, five interceptions.

No. 3: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Stats: 27-36, 326 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception; seven carries, 29 yards in 31-17 win over Vanderbilt.

Season Stats: 233-345 (67.5%), 3,100 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, three interceptions; 133 carries, 552 yards, 10 touchdowns.

No. 4: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Week 12 Stats: Six carries, 25 rushing yards in 56-7 loss to No. 4 Ohio State.

Season Stats: 233 carries, 1,498 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry), 17 touchdowns.

No. 5: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Stats: 26-41, 340 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions in 48-38 win over Virginia.

Season Stats: 286-426 (67.1%), 3,857 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions.

Story continues

Watchlist: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Syndication The Enquirer

Watchlist: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Watchlist: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Watchlist: Alabama RB Brian Robinson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Watchlist: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Syndication: Athens

1

1