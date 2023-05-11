Ranking the hardest games on Broncos’ 2023 schedule

Playing in a tough division in a very competitive conference, the Denver Broncos will face the NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023.

Here’s a quick look at the hardest games on Denver’s 2023 schedule.

Miami Dolphins (away)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

When the Miami Dolphins are a healthy team, they can compete against anyone. Tyreek Hill is still one of the fastest receivers in the NFL, with Jalen Waddle quickly becoming an elite pass-catcher in his own right. In only 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw 25 touchdown passes, good for eighth in the league. Compare that to Russell Wilson, who played in 15 games and threw 16 touchdown passes last fall. The Dolphins are one of five teams on the Broncos’ schedule who made the playoffs in 2022, which makes them a tough road opponent in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers (away)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Denver Broncos won one game against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, but in recent years, the Chargers have become the a formidable opponent. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has come into his own as a perennial Pro Bowl player, and are loaded for bear on both sides of the ball in a stacked AFC West. Two games against a playoff opponent is never easy, but winning at least one against Los Angeles will be crucial for a successful season.

Minnesota Vikings (home)

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Minnesota Vikings own the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year in receiver Justin Jefferson, fresh off a 2022 NFC North title and have one of the most potent attacks in the NFL. Following a wild-card playoff exit, the Vikings have beefed up on offense and defense in 2023 free agency. With all these free agent signings, Minnesota believes that this moment in time is the best chance to win a Lombardi Trophy.

Buffalo Bills (away)

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buffalo Bills have been tapped as one of the only teams that many experts consider to be good enough to dethrone Kansas City as an AFC powerhouse. Quarterback Josh Allen was a Pro Bowl recipient in 2022 with 35 touchdowns against 14 interceptions and a hair under 4,300 yards passing, the second time he has received that honor since 2018. The Bills are the fourth playoff team on this list, and beside Kansas City, are the most dangerous opponents in 2023 on this list.

Kansas City Chiefs (home and away)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs remain the toughest opponent for the Denver Broncos. Everything the Broncos have tried to build is to achieve one common goal: beat the Chiefs. Denver hasn’t beat Kansas City since 2015, coming close in 2022. However, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, so until the Broncos can beat the Chiefs, Kansas City will be Denver’s hardest opponent.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire