Ranking the Giants’ prime time games in 2023

The New York Giants face a tough schedule in 2023, including six prime time games. And they were very nearly given a seventh.

Six games with a national audience seems like a lot for a Giants team that had its first winning season since 2016 last year, but the NFL sees dollar signs. Big Blue is a staple franchise and when they are playing well, it’s good for the league.

We look ahead at all six of the Giants’ prime time games and rank them from least interesting to most exciting.

6. Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

In Week 4, the Giants will play host to the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in a rematch of a 27-13 Seattle victory from a season ago.

The Seahawks and Giants are both teams on the rise but there is nothing that really screams “prime time” about this game. There’s no inherent rivalry, no public bad blood, and nothing that otherwise warrants a national audience — especially early in the season.

Of the Giants’ six prime time games, this is by far the least interesting.

5. Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

In Week 14, the Giants will host the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. And similarly to the Seahawks game, there is little that screams “must-watch” about this game with one tiny exception: Jordan Love.

Love will take over for Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay’s starter in 2023 and that is a notable storyline. By Week 14, he should have settled into his role a bit and that makes this one mildly intriguing.

4. Giants at San Francisco 49ers

The Giants will visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 — their third game in 11 days to start the season.

This game may have ranked higher on the list if it didn’t come at the exhausting end of a gauntlet stretch to open the year, and if there was more certainty about who starts at quarterback for the 49ers.

San Francisco sports a dominant defense and the Giants are likely to be spent for this Thursday night matchup, so it loses some of its intrigue.

3. Giants at Buffalo Bills

In Week 6, the Giants head up to Buffalo in the first meeting between general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and their former team.

That alone is enough to make this game interesting, but it will also serve as a measuring stick for the Giants. The Bills are considered one of the AFC’s top teams and New York needs to figure out where they are in the pecking order.

How will Josh Allen handle Wink Martindale’s aggressive defense? Will the Giants be able to slow down Buffalo’s multi-faceted ground attack? Adoree’ Jackson vs. Stefon Diggs.

The storylines are plentiful.

2. Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Giants opening the season against the Dallas Cowboys feels like it’s been done too many times but MetLife Stadium is sure to be rocking on Sunday night. A repeat game or not, there’s nothing like a prime time game under the lights to start the year.

Big Blue will come in riding the momentum created from a season ago, while the Cowboys will look to spoil their fun out of the gate.

This game will also provide the first look at the Giants’ revamped offense and a potentially more aggressive (if that’s even possible) Wink Martindale defense.

1. Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Everyone knew what game would top this list. How could you even argue against it?

The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will square off on the afternoon of Christmas Day at Lincoln Financial Field where fans are sure to be peaceful, respectful, and mellow…

These two clubs have certainly rekindled their rivalry of late and there’s sure to be a lot of back-and-forth leading up to the game. And while Philly has dominated the series in recent years, the Giants will have the opportunity to ruin the entire city’s holiday season.

