Ranking Georgia football’s best 2022 home games

The Georgia Bulldogs have an interesting schedule for the 2022 college football season, but the Dawgs don’t have the best home slate. Why is Georgia’s 2022 home schedule not as enticing as it could be?

Two of Georgia’s most interesting games are scheduled for neutral sites. The Dawgs open the season against Oregon on Sept. 3 in Atlanta and play Florida on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. These two neutral site games will both be fun, but if one of them were a home game, Georgia’s home schedule would be better.

Still, Georgia’s strength of schedule should not be questioned. The Bulldogs face a pair of Power Five nonconference foes again in 2022.

What are Georgia’s best home games for the 2022 season? We rank all six of Georgia’s games that are set to be played in Athens:

Samford at Georgia (Sept. 10)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football last played Samford in 2017. Georgia won 42-14. The 2022 edition of Samford will try to improve off last season’s eighth-place finish in the Southern Conference.

Florida fans can give 52 reasons Samford can be entertaining to watch, but Georgia should win its home opener handily. The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. EDT, so it will likely be a hot one. The Samford game will be Georgia’s first home game since winning the national championship, so that will add some intrigue.

Kent State at Georgia (Sept. 24)

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Kent State finished the 2021 college football season with a 7-7 record. The Golden Flashes lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC championship game and fell to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum is in the NFL now, so the team will have to find a replacement for him.

Georgia will be heavily favored against Kent State. The game is set to kick off at noon EDT, so it may be a hot one.

Vanderbilt at Georgia (Oct. 15)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt has to improve in 2022 right? The Commodores will not strike fear into Georgia, but they are an SEC opponent and will be highly motivated after Vanderbilt’s last game against Georgia (a 62-0 blowout). Georgia has not hosted Vanderbilt since 2018.

Georgia Tech at Georgia (Nov. 26)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is a rivalry game and the weather should be decent. The Yellow Jackets have not played in Athens since 2018. Georgia Tech has been outscored 97-7 in its last two games against Georgia.

Will current Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins be able to turn around the program? Collins is 9-25 and could be on the hot seat entering Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Auburn at Georgia (Oct. 8)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia and Auburn have had some incredible games over the years, but the Bulldogs have been in control of the series recently. The Dawgs have won eight of the last nine games.

Auburn has plenty of talent and usually keeps the Georgia offense in check. This should be a fun game to attend and will be one of the hottest tickets of the home slate.

Tennessee at Georgia (Nov. 5)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia-Tennessee game in 2021 was close before the Dawgs pulled away in the fourth quarter. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is coming off a great season and could be in the Heisman conversation when the two SEC East rivals meet in Athens.

The Volunteers have the talent to compete with Georgia. This game could decide who represents the SEC East in Atlanta.

