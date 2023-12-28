Ranking Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal
All four of Georgia’s incoming transfers are ranked among the top 70 players in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. The Georgia Bulldogs have seen over 15 players enter the transfer portal after losing in the SEC championship to Alabama.
Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia has seen a lot of elite players enter the transfer portal, but the Bulldogs should be fine because they have signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Former Bulldogs (A.J. Harris can still technically return) are five of the top 50 players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Overall, 10 Georgia Bulldogs (incoming and departing players) are ranked in the top 100 players in the transfer portal. Who are the best Georgia players that have entered the transfer portal this cycle?
Cornerback Nyland Green
National ranking: No. 6
Position ranking: No. 1 cornerback
Transfer destination: Purdue
Cornerback A.J. Harris
National ranking: No. 7
Position ranking: No. 2 cornerback
Transfer destination: Undecided
Wide receiver London Humphreys
National ranking: No. 10
Position ranking: No. 2 wide receiver
Transfer destination: Georgia (from Vanderbilt)
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson
National ranking: No. 15
Position ranking: No. 1 linebacker
Transfer destination: Kentucky
Running back Trevor Etienne
National ranking: No. 20
Position ranking: No. 1 running back
Transfer destination: Georgia (from Florida)
Edge Marvin Jones Jr.
National ranking: No. 21
Position ranking: No. 4 edge rusher
Transfer destination: Florida State
Quarterback Brock Vandagriff
National ranking: No. 34
Position ranking: No. 8 quarterback
Transfer destination: Kentucky
Wide receiver Colbie Young
National ranking: No. 38
Position ranking: No. 6 wide receiver
Transfer destination: Georgia (from Miami)
Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod
National ranking: No. 67
Position ranking: No. 9
Transfer destination: Georgia (from South Carolina)
Linebacker Xavian Sorey
National ranking: No. 72
Position ranking: No. 5 linebacker
Transfer destination: Arkansas