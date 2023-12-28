Ranking Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal

All four of Georgia’s incoming transfers are ranked among the top 70 players in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. The Georgia Bulldogs have seen over 15 players enter the transfer portal after losing in the SEC championship to Alabama.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia has seen a lot of elite players enter the transfer portal, but the Bulldogs should be fine because they have signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Former Bulldogs (A.J. Harris can still technically return) are five of the top 50 players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Overall, 10 Georgia Bulldogs (incoming and departing players) are ranked in the top 100 players in the transfer portal. Who are the best Georgia players that have entered the transfer portal this cycle?

Cornerback Nyland Green

National ranking: No. 6

Position ranking: No. 1 cornerback

Transfer destination: Purdue

Cornerback A.J. Harris

National ranking: No. 7



Position ranking: No. 2 cornerback

Transfer destination: Undecided



Wide receiver London Humphreys

National ranking: No. 10



Position ranking: No. 2 wide receiver



Transfer destination: Georgia (from Vanderbilt)



National ranking: No. 15



Position ranking: No. 1 linebacker



Transfer destination: Kentucky



Running back Trevor Etienne

National ranking: No. 20



Position ranking: No. 1 running back



Transfer destination: Georgia (from Florida)



Edge Marvin Jones Jr.

National ranking: No. 21



Position ranking: No. 4 edge rusher



Transfer destination: Florida State



Quarterback Brock Vandagriff

National ranking: No. 34



Position ranking: No. 8 quarterback



Transfer destination: Kentucky



Wide receiver Colbie Young

National ranking: No. 38



Position ranking: No. 6 wide receiver



Transfer destination: Georgia (from Miami)



Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod

National ranking: No. 67



Position ranking: No. 9



Transfer destination: Georgia (from South Carolina)

Linebacker Xavian Sorey

National ranking: No. 72



Position ranking: No. 5 linebacker



Transfer destination: Arkansas



