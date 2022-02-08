Ranking each game on Colorado’s 2022 schedule

Even though we’re still in the early days of the college football offseason, it’s never too soon to start getting excited for 2022. The Buffaloes already look quite different than they did just a few months ago and they’ll likely be relying heavily on their underclassmen to carry a heavy load.

If Karl Dorrell’s new-look coaching staff can help bring along those aforementioned underclassmen while incorporating a few promising transfers, the Buffs have a chance at being competitive. However, their schedule certainly isn’t an easy one. CU will be facing seven bowl-bound teams from last season, including two in a tough non-conference slate.

We’re aware that a lot can happen between now and September, but these are the games that have us most excited for 2022.

Oct. 1 at Arizona

Arizona’s program is heading in the right direction, but until the Wildcats can prove themselves more, this road matchup is probably the least exciting game for me.

Oct. 15 vs. California

CU’s game against Cal in 2021 was a rough one. Hopefully, the Buffs can wake up for what should be an average Golden Bears team.

Nov. 19 at Washington

Another team Colorado beat last season was Washington, which hasn’t sustained its mid-2010s success.

Oct. 22 at Oregon State

Probably the highlight of last year was Cole Becker’s walk-off field goal against the Beavers in double overtime. Oregon State was a bowl team in 2021 and this could be a great opportunity for a big Buffs’ win.

Oct. 29 vs. Arizona State

The Sun Devils started 2021 stronger than they ended it, but ASU is typically a close game for the Buffs. ASU is a question mark team for me next season with many of Herm Edwards’ assistant coaches recently leaving. And who knows if Edwards will still be around come fall.

Sep. 24 vs. UCLA

UCLA had a bumpy season in 2022 but still managed to (technically) reach a bowl game. The Buffs have played the Bruins close in recent years, including a win in the 2020 season opener.

Sep. 17 at Minnesota

Sep. 10 at Air Force

This is a scary game and one the Buffaloes didn’t win in 2019. The Falcons have been one of the better Group of Five teams in recent years and this will be in no way an easy game for Colorado.

Sep. 2 vs. TCU

There’s always plenty of excitement in Week 1 and playing a Power 5 team at home should only add to that. Former Buff Mark Perry will be on the other sideline as well.

Nov. 26 vs. Utah

The defending Pac-12 champs come to Boulder in 2022 for the final game of the regular season. Colorado played well at Utah last season, at least until the fourth quarter, and I expect another competitive matchup. If the Buffs are hinging on a bowl game, this Week 12 affair should be a fun one.

Nov. 5 vs. Oregon

Another prominent CU transfer this offseason is Christian Gonzalez, who is now with Dan Lanning’s Ducks. After the Buffs played Oregon relatively close last season, this is a game I’m looking forward to with it also being at Folsom.

Nov. 11 at USC

USC should be the best team in the Pac-12 next season with Lincoln Riley now at the helm and Caleb Williams under center. But for CU fans, eyes will be on Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon, two Buffs who left for Los Angeles this offseason. A win here would obviously be great for a number of reasons.

