Ranking the four starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff
With about a week until the College Football Playoff starts, it’s time to look at the quarterbacks for each team and how they stack up against each other. Quinn Ewers (Texas), Michael Penix (Washington), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) lead the four teams playing in the CFP.
Penix is viewed as the best of the bunch. The senior is playing in his sixth season of college football and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy award.
Ewers defeated Milroe head-to-head back in September and has done more in fewer games.
Here are the statistics of the starting quarterbacks in the CFP and their comparison with each other.
J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
Passing yards: 2,630
Passing touchdowns: 19
Interceptions: 4
Completion percentage: 74.2%
Yards per completion: 9.2
Rushing yards: 146
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Passing yards: 2,718
Passing touchdowns: 23
Interceptions: 6
Completion percentage: 65.5%
Yards per completion: 10.4
Rushing yards: 468
Rushing touchdowns: 12
Quinn Ewers - Texas
Passing yards: 3,161
Passing touchdowns: 21
Interceptions: 6
Completion percentage: 64.9%
Yards per completion: 9.0
Rushing yards: 21
Rushing touchdowns: 5
Michael Penix - Washington
Passing yards: 4,218
Passing touchdowns: 33
Interceptions: 9
Completion percentage: 65.9%
Yards per completion: 9.1
Rushing yards: -18
Rushing touchdowns: 3