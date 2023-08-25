Ranking Florida State football's sophomores by potential impact in 2023

The countdown to kickoff is on as Florida State football prepares for its season opener against LSU on September 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the Seminoles as they've received their highest AP ranking since 2017.

As the expectations rise, we take a closer look at FSU's sophomore class and rank who will have the most substantial impact this fall.

In this series:

18. Max Larson, kicker

Larson was a kicker on the scout team last fall and is coming into a kicking room that is dominated by Ryan Fitzgerald and Tyler Keltner, both battling for the starting job. While he is only two years off from a perfect PAT season in high school, it's likely he won't see action this season.

17. Jaden Floyd, defensive back

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller (left) coaches up Jayden Floyd during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Friday, March 10, 2023.

There is a large group of sophomores who were on the scout team last fall, Floyd being one of them. The secondary room is debatably the deepest on the roster, and while Floyd has won multiple off-field accolades, he'd really need to battle to get playing time this fall.

16. Vance Nicklaus, tight end

Nicklaus is another player who was on the scout team last fall and is in a deep positional room with the tight ends. He has had his moments during camp and it would not be a surprise if he did get some playing time here and there. He won't have a dominant role this year, but could grow into a nice piece at tight end further on in his career.

15. Peter Warrick Jr., defensive back

Peter Warrick Jr

Before everyone freaks out keep in mind that Warrick Jr didn't log any stats during his time at Florida Atlantic. The last substantial playing time he logged was with Marietta High School in 2019. We don't know much about Warrick Jr and he's in a very deep positional room. He could come out and surprise us, but I don't think he'll play an active role off the bat.

14. Emile Aime, linebacker

FSU linebackers Emile Aime (58) and Tatum Bethune (15) go through a drill during the Seminoles' sixth spring practice on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Younger players are expected to step up in the linebacker room this season and Aime could log a few minutes this season. He played on the scout team in 2021 and participated in the Seminoles' win over Louisiana last fall. Depending on how he develops this season, and the state of the linebacker room, he could pop in here and there.

13. Jackson West, tight end

West is another player who could develop into a sound piece at tight end later on in his college career. He participated in nine games his freshman year but did not play last season due to injury. It's unlikely that he'll get a lot of playing time this season in a deep tight end room, but he holds a lot of potential moving forward.

12. Liam McCormick, defensive lineman

McCormick is coming off last season year on the scout team but he earned Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year honors last fall. The defensive lineman room is another deep section of the Seminoles roster and it'll be interesting to see if McCormick's work ethic can translate to playing time this fall.

11. Mason Arnold, long snapper

Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold speaks to reporters at the Woody Hayes Athletic Facility on Nov. 9, 2022.

The Ohio State transfer could play a larger role for the Seminoles than expected. He recorded playing time for Ohio State during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Texas Christian this past fall. A steady hand could be helpful for the Seminoles.

10. Brian Courtney, linebacker/tight end

FSU tight end Brian Courtney goes through a drill during the Seminoles' fourth spring football practice on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Courtney changed positions this year, moving from tight end to linebacker. He has only logged stats at tight end and has both positions listed as his position on the official roster. We could see him come in if the injury bug comes around, but we probably won't see too much of him.

9. Bryson Estes, offensive lineman

FSU offensive lineman Bryson Estes goes through a drill during FSU's first padded practice of spring camp March 13, 2021.

It'll be interesting to see if Estes will play a larger role this season on the offensive line. He served as a backup last season and mainly worked on the field goal protection unit. Considering none of Ryan Fitzgerald's kicks were blocked last season, the unit did a solid job. Could be enough to give Estes a chance on the O-line.

8. Jaden Jones, defensive lineman

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the 10th FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Despite not getting too much playing time last season in Junior College, Jones was a highly sought-after transfer who ended up choosing FSU. He hasn't logged substantial playing minutes since high school, so there's a chance we may not see him much this season, especially on a deep defensive line. Has a lot of potential to develop.

7. Joshua Burrell, athlete

FSU wide receiver Joshua Burrell goes through a drill during the Seminoles' second spring practice on Monday, March 9, 2022.

Entering his third season at FSU, we haven't seen too much from Burrell statistically, due to injuries. He has participated in games but hasn't logged any stats. However, he's played a more active role during fall camp and has embraced that "athlete" position, being used in multiple areas of the field.

6. Byron Turner Jr., defensive lineman

Turner earned his stripes last season, playing in three games and recording seven tackles. On a deep defensive line, Turner will have to battle for playing time, but finally logging some minutes last season could help him make a substantial jump this fall. Head coach Mike Norvell and staff have been high on Turner during fall camp.

5. CJ Campbell, running back

Florida State Seminoles running back CJ Campbell (22) makes his way down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Campbell may not be gaining the most yards this season, but he has a chance to finish as one of the top three running backs in the room. He only played in five games last fall but rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns. If he can stay healthy this could be a breakout year for the former walk-on.

4. Joshua Farmer, defensive lineman

Joshua Farmer speaks to the local media following the Seminoles' 12th fall camp practice on August 17, 2023.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said that this is going to be Farmer's year. He played 13 games last season, recording 15 tackles and one quarterback hurry. As he continues to progress and develop, physically and within his own game, the FSU defense is very excited about the season he could have.

3. Azareye’h Thomas, defensive back

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Norvell has been big on how impressed he is by the younger players in the secondary and how they'll leave an immediate impact. Thomas is one of those critical pieces at defensive back that gives FSU such a deep look. Last season he logged 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception. Expect those numbers to receive a healthy boost.

2. Shyheim Brown, defensive back

Florida State defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) walks off the field, after he blocked an extra point by LSU with no time remaining, to defeat LSU in an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

There's a ton of young talent at defensive back and Brown is leading the way. He's a name that's been constantly giving the FSU offense trouble during practice, only progressing from where he was last season. He recorded 36 tackles, 19 solo, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Expect Brown to hold that high standard.

1. Patrick Payton, defensive lineman

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) celebrates a sack. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Payton has been a player who has been showing massive progress in fall camp and gained a ton of praise from Norvell. Last season he recorded 31 tackles, 22 solo, and five sacks. Considering the depth of the defensive line, he will play an extremely important role.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 8 FSU (0-0) vs. No. 5 LSU (0-0)

When/where: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.tallahassee.com; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ranking Florida State football's sophomore class on potential impact