These days the Warriors have one of the savviest front offices in the NBA.

President of basketball operations Bob Myers has spearheaded a brain trust that is the envy of most franchises in the league. But that wasn't always the case.

The Warriors haven't always been the brilliant organization that snatched superstars in their prime. Instead, their past is littered with mistakes. Trades of stars who should have been franchise cornerstones and instead were shipped off for less than attractive hauls.

Let's take a trip down memory lane -- from Chris Webber to Wilt Chamberlain -- and look at the five worst trades in franchise history.

Ranking five worst trades in Warriors history that backfired on franchise originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area