Ranking the five toughest offenses the Texas A&M defense will face in 2023

There’s been no lack of conversation regarding the changes Texas A&M made on offense heading into 2023, but that doesn’t mean we should neglect the other side of the ball.

The Aggies’ defense, despite all the criticism and jeers made about the 5-7 campaign last season, allowed just 21.2 ppg to their opponents, which ranked top 25 in the country. Much of that production came from the likes of talented, albeit young, cornerstones upfront on the defensive line.

Sure, there we a handful of examples where the Maroon and White were thoroughly outplayed last season, but in the biggest games with elevated stakes, such as last year’s finale against LSU, we saw just how fearsome this defensive unit can be. And with much of that unit returning next season, their “baptism by fire” a season ago should only equate to veteran experience for the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With heightened expectations being placed on the likes of Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, and Bryce Anderson, the defense will once again be called upon to hold their own against a formidable slate of SEC opponents. But which foes pose the biggest threat in 2023?

To answer that question, we’re looking at the five toughest offenses that the Aggies defense will face in 2023. While some of these foes will have to come to Kyle Field and face the 12th Man, others will call on the Aggies to execute their game plan on the road.

With that let’s dive in and ensure Texas A&M will BTHO every single foe on this list:

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers averaged 34.5 ppg in Brian Kelly’s first season in Death Valley, which ranked 24th in the nation. LSU would go on to win the SEC West and are a trendy pick to not only repeat as division winners but also potentially contend for the SEC crown. A big factor in that thinking is the return of Jayden Daniels, which gives the Tigers an added advantage of consistency and bumps them up just slightly on this list.

Advertisement

Then again, this is the same Tigers team that was held to just 23 points in an upset win by the Aggies in the regular season finale last season. The task won’t get any easier in 2023, as A&M travels to LSU for this rivalry rematch.

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Remember the days when the Crimson Tide were regarded as a contender primarily based on their defensive talent? Fast forward to 2022, and Alabama’s offense scored at a clip of 41.1 ppg, which was the fourth-best in the country.

Advertisement

The loss of Bryce Young leaves a looming cloud over Alabama’s quarterback room, but no one can overlook a Nick Saban-led team. The good news for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin? The Crimson Tide must come to Kyle Field and face the raucous 12th Man this season.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire.

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the losses of Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt to the NFL Draft, the Aggies can’t overlook a Vols offense that ranked first in the nation in scoring last season (46.1 ppg). Tennessee also proved balanced on that side of the ball, ranking 20th in rushing (199.3 ypg) and an even better ninth in passing (312.0 ypg).

Advertisement

As it pertains to that latter stat, the Aggies’ turnover in the secondary may face its greatest challenge in the Vols after A&M saw the likes of Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones leave for the NFL.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The next chapter of the Southwest Classic takes place in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium, and the Aggies would be smart to not overlook the Hogs in this one. While A&M bested Arkansas 23-21 last year, the Razorbacks will bring back their offensive tandem in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders.

Last year, the Hogs scored at a clip of 32.5 points per game, ranking 35th in the country.

Advertisement

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Will it be Jaxson Dart or Spencer Sanders under center? Truth be told, it doesn’t matter when you still have Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. The junior tailback rushed for 1,567 yards last season as the Rebels ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game (258.3).

Ole Miss tallied 391 yards on the ground against the Aggies defense in a 31-28 in Week 8 last season, but the Maroon and White have a chance to enact revenge at The Vaught this year.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire