Ranking the five toughest offenses the Alabama defense will face in 2023

There is no denying the fact that under former defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Alabama had its fair share of ups and downs. Now, despite Golding moving on to Ole Miss, and the Crimson Tide losing some key pieces such as Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, and Jordan Battle, there seems to be a newfound sense of optimism for Alabama’s defense under the leadership of Kevin Steele.

As we inch closer and closer to the kickoff of the 2023 season, it’s time to take a closer look at each opponent and how Alabama matches up with them. Today, we look at the five toughest offenses that the Alabama defense will face in 2023.

Unlike 2022, Alabama will have the good fortune of playing all five of these opponents from the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Let’s roll!

Arkansas Razorbacks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson is back for his third full season as the Razorbacks starting quarterback. The last time Jefferson and the Hogs played in Tuscaloosa, it was an instant classic that went back and forth before Alabama prevailed 42-35. Jefferson isn’t an elite thrower and the Razorbacks don’t have elite weapons, but it is still not easy to corral the Hogs.

Ole Miss Rebels

Whether it’s Jaxson Dart or Spencer Sanders that is the Ole Miss starting quarterback, you know that Lane Kiffin will have that offense firing on all cylinders when they arrive in Tuscaloosa. Kiffen would love nothing more than to run up the score on his former boss, Nick Saban. Kiffin has the unique ability to create mismatches and then exploit them. Kevin Steele will need to have his defense ready for anything and everything when they take on Kiffin and the Rebels.

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Everyone remembers how successful Tennessee was against the Alabama defense in 2022. Alabama had no answer for Hendon Hooker and the Vols but now a new quarterback is at the helm for the Josh Heupel offense. Veteran Joe Melton will now be the signal-caller for Tennessee and he has a rocket for an arm. Game planning for Milton, Squirrel White, and Bru McCoy will certainly cause some sleepless nights for coach Saban and coach Steele.

LSU Tigers

Truth be told, there isn’t really anything flashy in regard to the LSU offense, they just get the job done. Jayden Daniels returns at the helm of the Tigers offense and his dual-threat ability creates a lot of headaches for opposing defenses. LSU has talent all over the field and keeping Daniels and the Bayou Bengals contained will be a tall order for the Tide.

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The duo of Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers is enough to raise some eyebrows. Alabama fans are more than aware of what coach Sark can do with an offense and now that Ewers is back for his second season as the Longhorns starting quarterback, expectations are high in Austin. Texas has playmakers all across the field. Between Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, the Alabama defense will need to be at its best when the Longhorns stroll into Tuscaloosa in Week 2.

