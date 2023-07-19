Ranking the five toughest games on Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule

Only six Saturdays separate us from the start of the 2023 college football season.

The year is among the more highly anticipated in Madison, Wisconsin that I can remember. Not only will it be the final year of the East-West Division model in the Big Ten, but the Badgers are set up with an easy schedule and a team to capitalize on it.

Also, the program went through widespread changes this offseason and now runs an air raid offense. I’m sure the broadcasts in the fall will make it a point to hammer that fact home.

Let’s return to the easy schedule bit. Some of Wisconsin’s best seasons in recent memory have come against slates like this one, most recently in 2017 and 2019. For a new staff looking to make a mark, things could not line up more perfectly.

As we inch closer to kickoff between Wisconsin and Buffalo in Week 1, here’s a look at the five toughest games on the Badgers’ schedule this season:

5. Week 4 at Purdue

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin has not lost to Purdue since 2003. So this game being ranked No. 5 should show enough about how the Badgers’ schedule lines up.

The Boilermakers enter 2023 with a new head coach in Ryan Walters after Jeff Brohm left for the Louisville opening. Walters was the former defensive coordinator under Bret Bielema at Illinois and brings an impressive defensive pedigree to the table.

With Brohm’s highly-successful offense now gone, along with QB Aidan O’Connell and top WR Charlie Jones, what does the new version of Purdue look like?

It’s an interesting question with the program bringing in former Texas QB Hudson Card from the portal this offseason.

This game ranks No. 5 on this list because, in all honesty, the rest of Wisconsin’s schedule is a cupcake-fest.

Purdue is currently ranked by ESPN SP+ as the No. 48 team in the nation with the No. 45 offense and No. 52 defense. The challenge here likely rests on traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana to play the game. Aside from that, this Boilermaker team likely won’t be the caliber of last year’s Big Ten West-winning group.

4. Week 8 at Illinois

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I will go through this matchup without mentioning what happened in Madison on October 1, 2022.

Illinois enters 2023 with a new defensive coordinator after Walters left for Purdue, a new quarterback in Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer and a new core of players after Devon Witherspoon, Chase Brown, Sidney Brown and others left for the NFL.

The 2023 Fighting Illini will not be the same caliber as the 2022 group, as is usually the case when a non-Georgia or Alabama team produces several top draft picks.

The challenge of this matchup almost entirely rests in where it falls on the schedule. Wisconsin will travel to Champaign, Illinois the week after hosting Iowa and the week before hosting Ohio State.

Any sandwich of two tough games makes the middle one a challenge. But a physical Bielema-led Illinois team should make that even tougher.

The contest at Illinois is by far my biggest trap game of the 2023 season.

3. Week 7 vs Iowa

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes will be among the most fascinating teams in the sport. The defense should yet again be among the nation’s best, and we now enter the season knowing OC Brian Ferentz needs to average 25 points per game to keep his job.

I can’t wait to watch the team play. And in all honesty, it should be an offense that’s much improved from last season’s horrid performance.

The program brought in former Michigan QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All in the transfer portal, has an ascending player at running back in Kaleb Johnson and should have better injury luck at the wide receiver position.

It is impossible for the offense to be as bad as it was last year.

Plus this is Iowa, a team that has always given Wisconsin some trouble. This matchup and the next one on this list will likely decide the Big Ten West.

2. Week 13 at Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s season-ending contest at Minnesota has decided the program’s Big Ten West fate in two of the last four seasons (2019, 2021). Say what you want about the Gophers, the matchup is always far from easy.

This Gophers team retains an ascending Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback, one of the best wide receiving cores in the country and another tough defense. A big question will be running back, where Mohamed Ibrahim left for the NFL after a stellar college career.

Not much else needs to be said about the Badgers traveling to Minnesota. The Gophers are No. 31 in ESPN’s SP+ and should contend for the West this season.

1. Week 9 vs Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think much needs to be said about this one.

