Ranking the five toughest defenses the Texas A&M offense will face in 2023

Texas A&M enters a pivotal 2023 season as they look to bounce back from their 5-7 campaign a year ago. A promising offense sets up the Aggies to be a dark-horse contender in the SEC, but that’s not to say the job will be a cakewalk.

Lack of experience and creativity regarding play-calling hindered an Aggies offense that boasted plenty of potential in 2022. Texas A&M mustered just 22.8 points per game last season, which ranked 101st in the country and second to last in the SEC.

Enter in new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, whose experience with signal-callers sets up sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman for a potential breakout campaign in the fall. There’s also no lack of talent on the outside, as the Aggies have a case to be made in having one of the best wideout units consisting of Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, and Moose Muhammad III.

So while the talent is there on paper, they’ll have to piece it all together against the SEC gauntlet. Looking ahead to the 2023 schedule, some opponents can be marked as potential wins, while others will make the Aggies work for every yard.

With that, we’re looking at the five toughest defenses Texas A&M will face in 2023. Let’s dive in and ensure the Maroon and White can BTHO every single foe on this list:

The Rebels allowed 25.5 points per game to opponents last season, which ranked 57th in the country and ninth-best in the SEC. While Ole Miss squeaked by with a 31-28 win over the Aggies last season, A&M did drop 480 total yards of offense on Lane Kiffin’s squad, led by Conner Weigman’s 338 passing yard performance to go with four touchdowns.

The Maroon and White have a chance to enact revenge this season as they travel to The Vaught to face the Rebels in 2022.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ scoring defense ranked 40th in the nation after allowing 23.1 points per game to opponents in 2022, and they led the SEC in 1.8 turnovers generated per game. It was a rocky performance for the Aggies when they last matched up versus the Bulldogs, highlighted by an injury to Max Johnson and a rough relief performance from Haynes King, who threw two-straight interceptions to Emmanuel Forbes, including a pick-six.

Conner Weigman is expected to be under center, with new play-caller Bobby Petrino at the helm, for this rematch on November 11 in front of the 12th Man.

Tennessee’s defense ranked 36th in the nation in allowing just 22.8 points per game to opponents in 2022, and that mark was good for sixth-best in the SEC last season. The Vols will be the only team in the SEC that will likely start 10 seniors on defense as well, so a promising Aggies offense will face a veteran-laden unit when they match up on October 14 on the road.

LSU Tigers

After the Aggies upset the Tigers in last year’s season finale, the rematch with the Brian Kelly-led Tigers is set for November 25, this time on the road in Death Valley. The task won’t be easy as LSU allowed 22.5 points per game to opponents last season, which ranked fifth-best in the conference and 34th in the country.

Returning star defensive players, and conference player of the year candidates, Harold Perkins and Maason Smith should be motivated to even the score in the next chapter of this rivalry.

The Crimson Tide allowed the second-fewest points per game to opponents in the SEC last season (18.3), which simultaneously ranked top 10 in the country. Their secondary proved elite last year in allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game (187.8) in the conference, while their run defense bottled up the Aggies after limiting Devon Achane to 16 carries for 62 yards last year in Week 5.

Granted, Alabama just managed to eke out a 24-20 win over Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa last season. This year, Nick Saban’s squad could be on upset alert as the Crimson Tide come to Kyle Field on October 7.

