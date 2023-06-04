Ranking the five most complete teams in the Big 12

Talented teams win games. Complete teams win championships. Texas fans know that to be true from the last fifteen years of Longhorns football.

Most Texas teams in recent seasons have been incomplete while smaller schools like TCU, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State have sent their teams to the Big 12 championship.

Texas has flipped the script this season as the team has one of the more complete rosters in the conference. Where once the team lacked along the offensive line and at corner and receiver, the Longhorns are fairly well stacked across their depth chart.

Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Kansas State are viewed as conference title contenders for much of the same reasons. While we’ve nitpicked many of the teams, there’s more to like than not for all the aforementioned teams.

Heres a look at five of the most well-rounded rosters in the Big 12.

Kansas State

Kansas State has a championship offense. All five offensive linemen return with more than enough skill talent. If we’re going to be critical, it’s the defensive side that is cause for concern. The loss of Big 12 defender of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah among others leaves something to be desired. Other than that, the Wildcats have a strong team this season.

Kansas

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels

Yes, Kansas has one of the best rosters in the Big 12. The team is No. 2 nationally in returning production (85%) led by Jalon Daniels and an excellent set of skill players and offensive linemen. When you return as many starters as the Jayhawks do (10 of 11 offensive starters), you’re bound to play competent, if not excellent football. Like Kansas State, the defense will lose games for the team. Cornerback Cobee Bryant will look to make life easier.

Oklahoma

The Sooners have been busy in the portal. In many ways, they have filled needs and dramatically raised the high-end talent level. Rondell Bothroyd, Dasan McCullough, Trace Ford, Jaren Kanak, Peyton Bowen and Reggie Pearson are defensive players whose breakout seasons could turn the unit into a top-three defense in the league. The team is strong at linebacker and safety defensively with talent dispersed across Jeff Lebby’s offense. If Oklahoma starters stay healthy, the team can compete with anybody in the league.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech returns so much from last season, and at key positions. Wide receiver might be the strength of the team with quarterback looking strong as well. Losing edge rusher Tyree Wilson to the NFL draft is suboptimal, but there’s enough returning on defense to field a great team. If starting quarterback Tyler Shough can stay healthy and take another step in development, the Red Raiders can win the league.

Texas

Texas not only has excellent starters, but many positions can field a strong three-deep. Pass rusher is not one of those positions, with Barryn Sorrell standing as the only proven edge rusher. The Longhorns’ youthful offensive line had struggles generating a push in the running game. Simply going through an extra year of strength, conditioning and nutrition should improve the unit. Texas boasts the best wide receiver room and offensive line room, as well as the best individual linebacker (Jaylan Ford) and tight end (Ja’Tavion Sanders) in the Big 12 conference.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire