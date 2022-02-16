Ranking five gutsiest calls in Super Bowl history 'GMFB'
"GMFB" ranks the five gutsiest calls in Super Bowl history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" ranks the five gutsiest calls in Super Bowl history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Vikings could learn a lot from the Rams and Bengals.
Super Bowl 2022 was dubbed Crypto Bowl even before the game was played because of the advertising blitz cryptocurrency companies unleashed during the annual televised spectacle. The ads, featuring a bevy of celebrities and gimmicks, aimed to convince viewers that cryptocurrencies are the wave of the future. Preying on FOMO – that is, the fear of missing out – is a classic technique of both advertisers and scam artists, so you would be forgiven for being leery of the cryptocurrency hype. But the
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick shows how the Rams used run looks to pass against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI's most important drive.
The Dolphins will hope this one is here longer than the last few.
Darrell Bevell won’t be back with the Jaguars after finishing out the 2021 season as their interim head coach, but it looks like he’ll be staying in the state of Florida. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are working on a deal that will make Bevell their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Bevell also [more]
The Dolphins could have a quarterbacks coach with over 20 years of experience.
Are the Golden Knights coming crawling back?
The Bengals didn't ignore the offensive line the past few years. They just picked the wrong players there. That must change this offseason.
Over 11 million fans streamed Super Bowl LVI, setting a record.
Alabama is reportedly in the final-two to land star 2023 QB Arch Manning.
With the Super Bowl over, the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially set. That means one thing: mock draft season.
The American sprinter took issue with the way Valieva’s case has been handled
Raiders grab star wide receiver in Todd McShay's latest mock draft
Things are too quiet on the Kevin O'Connell front.
YouTuber Brian Sutterer, MD analyzed Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's knee injury which he sustained during the Super Bowl LVI game.
'I think he's done in Indy.' Jeff Saturday gave his thoughts on the future of QB Carson Wentz.
Matthew Stafford shared some words of wisdom with Joe Burrow after Super Bowl LVI, calling him "a hell of a player."
The Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson for multiple first-round picks in PFF's latest mock draft following Super Bowl LVI.
"I wasn't trying to kick down any barriers. At the end of the day, I wasn't trying to set a trend. I just wanted to be myself."
The Los Angeles Rams receiver had a remarkable reaction as he was told "your wife's giving birth right now."