Ranking the five favourites to win the 2024 Copa America

The Copa America gets underway in just over a week’s time as the finest teams in the Americas battle to be crowned continental champions.

Argentina are the holders and will be heavily fancied to defend their crown, at a tournament that will be hosted in the United States. Ahead of the kick-off on June 21, we’ve looked at the five favourites to win the 2024 Copa America.

Colombia are fifth-favourites to win the Copa America as Los Cafeteros look to win a second title. Néstor Lorenzo’s side have a strong record in this competition and have failed to reach the quarter-finals just once since 1989.

Colombia finished third in 2021 and head into this summer’s tournament in good form, unbeaten in 22 internationals. Their run without defeat stretches back more than two years, to February 2022, and includes high-profile wins over Spain and Brazil.

Currently on a seven-game winning streak, Colombia thrashed host nation USA 5-1 in a pre-tournament friendly this month and face Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica in the group stage.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is the star name in the side, while there’s further Premier League representation in Crystal Palace duo Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Munoz, Bournemouth’s Luis Sinisterra, and Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

Mexico are considered a contender for the trophy despite poor preparation for the Copa America. Jaime Lozano’s side have lost three of their last four fixtures, including a 4-0 trouncing by Uruguay this month.

However, there’s talent in the ranks with West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez the captain of the squad and Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe. The 23-year-old has scored 49 goals in 86 appearances since joining the Dutch side from Cruz Azul and is on the radar of Premier League teams.

Uruguay – 5/1

Uruguay disappointed at the World Cup in Qatar 18 months ago to exit in the group stage and will want to atone for that performance this summer. La Celeste have won the Copa America a joint-record 15 times but just once since the turn of the century, in 2011.

The spine of the side contains players operating at Europe’s top level. Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) and Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) lead the backline behind a midfield that could feature Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur and Real Madrid star Fede Valverde.

👊🏼 ¡𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡 𝗡𝗢𝗦𝗢𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗦! Victoria 4-0 frente a México en el último amistoso de preparación para la @CopaAmerica. ⚽️ Darwin (x3) y Pellistri 📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYKoRh #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/y3DiNlP2Ra — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 6, 2024

Further forward, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has scored eight goals in his last five appearances for Uruguay, including a hat-trick in the warm-up win over Mexico. The 37-year-old Luis Suarez, the nation’s record scorer, offers support after 14 goals in 20 games for Inter Miami this season.

Brazil – 9/4

Brazil are another team aiming to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup campaign. The five-time world champions flattered to deceive in Qatar and have struggled in the opening months of 2024 World Cup qualification, sitting sixth after taking just seven points from their first six games.

New head coach Dorival Júnior has omitted some big names from his squad, including Casemiro, while Neymar misses out after an injury-hit season at Al-Hilal. In the latter’s absence, the goalscoring burden could fall upon 17-year-old sensation Endrick who has scored three goals in five caps to date.

Rodrygo will wear Brazil’s legendary No. 10 at Copa América 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/icOSVI8R1s — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 6, 2024

There are eight Premier League players in the squad, including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Argentina – 7/4

Argentina enter the Copa America as favourites and are aiming for back-to-back continental trophies for the first time since 1991 and 1993. Lionel Scaloni has led La Albiceleste out of a barren period in stunning style, claiming the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup and Finalissima titles.

Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball in Qatar 18 months ago, remains as captain and will hope to improve his record-breaking numbers for caps (181) and goals (106) in the USA, where he now resides at club level with Inter Miami.

Argentina start their Copa América preparations with a 𝐰in ✔️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ilWLIjLV8x — 433 (@433) June 10, 2024

Lautaro Martinez will offer fine support in attack and arrives at the Copa America after his best season to date for Inter Milan. Martinez scored 24 league goals to finish as Serie A’s leading scorer as the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto.

