Ranking the five biggest TE transfers of the offseason

The spring transfer portal window is closed and a lot of movement has come to an end as rosters are being finalized for the fall. Here is a look at the five biggest tight end acquisitions from the transfer portal this offseason.

1. AMARI NIBLACK, Texas



Niblack’s move from Alabama to Texas is made even bigger since Texas is now joining the SEC and the former top-100 receiver is a big-time playmaker with the ball in his hands. Niblack was always considered more of a tight end at the next level and he’s not as thick as former Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders but he’s probably a more athletic option. The Longhorns should have fun finding ways to utilize Niblack, who caught 20 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns last season.



*****

2. JAKE JOHNSON, North Carolina



Johnson and his brother, Max, played together at Texas A&M so when Max Johnson transferred to North Carolina it didn’t come as a massive surprise that the former four-star tight end followed him to Chapel Hill.

It could be a great combo moving forward as it was in College Station and arguably in a much better offensive system since things really got stale for coach Jimbo Fisher toward the end.



*****

3. TYLER NEVILLE, Virginia



Something will be figured out this season: Either Virginia got a major steal in Neville, who was impressive at Harvard last season, or the Cavaliers just got an Ivy League-level player who put up nice numbers against weaker competition.

The former two-star was second on the Crimson with 24 catches for 283 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns for a team that ran the ball 150 more times than it threw it last season.



*****

4. JALEEL SKINNER, Louisville



Earlier in his recruitment, Skinner was under five-star consideration based on his projection and athletic ability, but he has not performed up to even his four-star level to this point.

After flipping from Alabama to Miami late in his recruitment, Skinner had not made much of an impact for two seasons with the Hurricanes. Now at Louisville, Skinner has the size and speed to be elite but needs to put it all together on the field.



*****

5. BENJAMIN YUROSEK, Georgia



There is no replacing Brock Bowers, but Georgia should be A-OK at the tight end position with current players on its roster and now adding Yurosek to the group. His 2023 season was cut short due to injury but the 2020 prospect had more than 1,000 receiving yards during his career at Stanford and can be a major weapon as the Bulldogs look to replace one of the best tight ends in recent memory.



