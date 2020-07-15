Ranking five best Warriors signings, moves in Joe Lacob-Peter Guber era

There are many dates that Warriors fans never will forget. The obvious are winning championships, drafting stars like Steph Curry and signing Kevin Durant.

Wednesday marks another date for the history books. Well, at least Step 1 of making history. July 15 is the 10-year anniversary of Joe Lacob and Peter Guber agreeing to buy the Warriors from owner Chris Cohan for $450 million.

Now, that number looks like a steal.

Curry already was with the Warriors when Lacob and Guber stepped in, but so much has changed. The Warriors went from the bottom to the top, and the most hated along the way. They built a dynasty by winning three NBA Finals in five years, and likely should have won more if it weren't for some obstacles thrown their way.

There's a real chance none of that happens without Lacob and Guber, who steered the ship of the Warriors being light years ahead of the NBA. With that being said, here are the five best decisions of the Lacob-Guber era so far.

