Ranking the Falcons’ biggest needs after first wave of free agency

As expected, the Falcons weren’t major players during the first wave of free agency. Salary cap issues and trade discussions have dominated the headlines for Atlanta during the month of March.

With the 2022 NFL draft now just under a month away, we ranked the team’s biggest remaining roster needs.

Linebacker

The Falcons are in a tough spot at the linebacker position. The team let arguably its best interior linebacker, Foye Oluokun, walk in free agency, but Atlanta still has Deion Jones and Mykal Walker as the two presumptive starters for 2022. However, even this isn’t set in stone as Jones’ future is uncertain and Walker struggled to get playing time last season. This could be an area the team addresses in the draft.

EDGE

Undoubtedly, the edge position was one of the two biggest holes on this Falcons team at the start of free agency. The team lost both starters from a season ago (Dante Fowler and Steven Means), but haven’t done a lot to replace those lost snaps. Lorenzo Carter is a good signing, and probably the team’s best overall free-agent addition thus far, but plenty more can still be done.

The Falcons could address the position with their No. 8 overall selection in the draft. Or if the team goes another direction in round one, there’s likely to be a few quality options available at pick No. 43.

Offensive guard/tackle

The Falcons have made remedial signings along the offensive line to build depth and add bodies for training camp. There is still a lot of ground that needs to be made at right tackle, left guard and center. Until the team figures out what to do with Grady Jarrett, adding a difference-maker to the offensive line will be tough to do with limited cap space after trading Matt Ryan.

Ideally, you don’t want to be forced into trotting out another rookie, but it’s looking more and more likely that this could be in play for the 2022 season. You do go into the season with a mobile quarterback, but contrary to popular belief, having a mobile quarterback does not negate poor pass protection.

Defensive tackle

The Falcons currently have one of the games best interior defensive lineman. The only question is: for how long? Grady Jarrett’s contract is set to expire after the 2022 season, so it is expected the team will look to extend him or trade him before the season starts. Comments made by Arthur Smith to The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz suggest an extension isn’t as likely as previously thought.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith at NFL meetings when I asked if he had any concerns about contract extension talks with Grady Jarrett: "I’m not going predict. He knows where we stand. We love Grady. But we also understand that players may have their own opinions, and that’s welcome.. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) March 29, 2022

If Jarrett doesn’t want to be part of the rebuild, then the defensive line will be one of the worst units on the team. There are also other variables to take into account. Jarrett isn’t necessarily a perfect scheme fit in Dean Pees’ 3-4 defense, but his talent level is miles ahead of the rest of Atlanta’s defensive linemen.

Wide receiver

The Falcons wide receiver room may be better than what it was a month ago, but it still has a long way to go. The team went from having virtually no one, to a room filled with No. 3 receivers. Auden Tate is a decent signing — he’s only 25 and has a big frame — but Atlanta still has work to do.

The current assumption is that the wide receiver position will be addressed in the draft, and it almost has to be. The Falcons may not use their No. 8 pick on a receiver, but the position is deep enough to where a solid option can be found in rounds two or three.

