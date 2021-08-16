Ranking every Week 1 SEC matchup

T-minus three weeks, everyone.

College football is just around the corner. New players, new coaches, new storylines. Everything feels like it’s back to normal. Especially when you take a look at the Week 1 slate, which features a variety of marquee matchups between quite a few powerhouses.

Many eyes will be on a few SEC games in particular. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the conference: Seven teams have coaches entering either their first or second season.

Let’s rank the 14 SEC games across the Week 1 slate.

14. South Carolina vs. Eastern Illinois

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina and first year head coach Shane Beamer enter what will be a rebuilding year.

13. Vanderbilt vs. Eastern Tennessee State

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I'm surprised Vanderbilt managed to get a picture with every Commodores fan in the entire world in it.

12. Arkansas vs Rice

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas will prep for the massive Week 2 matchup against Texas. Rice should be a tuneup. Emphasis on should.

11. Kentucky vs. ULM

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Will Levis will lead the charge for the Wildcats after winning the starting job over Beau Allen and former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood. If this offense can improve, Kentucky will be a formidable opponent in the SEC East.

10. Tennessee vs. Bowling Green

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Josh Heupel era starts with much anticipation. An offensive resurgence is needed for the Volunteers.

9. Missouri vs. Central Michigan

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri was a popular favorite to be the SEC's dark horse in 2020. Connor Bazelak gets a shot at leading the Tigers to a win over a Central Michigan squad that isn't your typical cupcake. ESPN's FPI gives Missouri only a 79.5% chance to win.

8. Texas A&M vs. Kent State

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M enters the 2021 season with a lot of hype for a team without a starting quarterback or an experienced offensive line. Expect this matchup to be an Isaiah Spiller flex game.

7. Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's FPI does not expect this to be a tough matchup for State, but Louisiana Tech is no slouch.

6. Florida vs. Florida Atlantic

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida is an intriguing team to watch in 2021. The offense under new quarterback Emory Jones should be more diverse.

5. Auburn vs Akron

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn is easily the most fascinating team in the SEC this season. Auburn has the chance to hit rock bottom. It also has the chance to make the SEC championship game. I will say this about the Tigers... This is the year. Bo Nix has improved so much under this new offense. He's focused. He's having fun. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a dark horse for the Heisman.

4. Ole Miss vs. Louisville

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss should have its hands full against an experienced Louisville squad, simple because the Rebels can't stop anything on defense. Expect a shootout.

3. UCLA vs. LSU

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lines across the country are pretty tight for a game that includes the13th-best team in the nation traveling to play a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2015. Keep an eye on this one.

2. Alabama vs. Miami

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seemingly every time the Crimson Tide have a Week 1 matchup against a "powerhouse" (insert USC, Florida State here), the Tide end up winning a blowout. Miami is one of the most experienced teams in the country and should put up a fight for maybe a quarter-and-a-half. However, the opportunity for an upset is there.

1. Georgia vs. Clemson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This is essentially a playoff preview game. Two great defenses, two optimistic offenses, one massive stage. Georgia's path to the playoff is much more difficult than Clemson's if it loses this game. Expect UGA to give this one its all.

