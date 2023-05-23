Ranking every starting QB the Rams will (likely) face in 2023 from best to worst

The Los Angeles Rams won’t have an easy road to the playoffs in 2023. They have one of the toughest schedules in the league, and that doesn’t even take into account their brutal travel requirements and the fact that they’ll face four teams coming off a bye week – tied for the most in the league.

The number of above-average quarterbacks they’ll face in 2023 doesn’t make things any easier. While we don’t know for certain which quarterback will start in each game, we can predict which ones the Rams will face this season.

And so we ranked each of the quarterbacks Los Angeles will probably face in 2023, from best to worst.

Joe Burrow, Bengals: Week 3

Burrow is one of the five best quarterbacks in the league right now and he’s certainly the top guy the Rams will face in 2023. They already beat him once in the Super Bowl, but they’ll try to slow down the Bengals star again in Week 3 when the Rams go on the road against Cincinnati. Burrow is a legitimate MVP candidate so don’t be surprised if he lights up a Rams defense that’s lacking star power now.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: Week 5

Hurts finished second in MVP voting last year behind only Patrick Mahomes and then the two met in the Super Bowl, where Mahomes bested the Eagles quarterback again. Hurts has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and not just because of his running ability. He’s a legitimately good passer capable of making all throws. He and the Eagles are going to be a handful to deal with this season.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: Week 8

Prescott ended last season on a sour note when he and the Cowboys laid an egg against the 49ers in the playoffs, but statistically, he’s a really good quarterback. He’s just struggled to win big games. He and CeeDee Lamb, along with Brandin Cooks now, will give the Rams defense some issues in Week 8 if Los Angeles can’t create a few turnovers. Prescott can hit deep passes and extend plays with his legs, but careless turnovers plagued him in 2022.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: Week 14

Jackson is officially back with the Ravens after signing an extension this offseason. The Rams probably would’ve preferred if he were traded elsewhere, but they’ll now face him late in the year in Baltimore. Jackson is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league to get on the ground and he could be even better in 2023 with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. This won’t be an easy matchup for Los Angeles, especially with Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. now in Baltimore.

Deshaun Watson, Browns: Week 13

It’s hard to truly gauge Watson’s first season in Cleveland because it was delayed by his suspension, but with a full offseason in the Browns offense, expectations are much higher for the former Texans Pro Bowler. Like so many other quarterbacks on the Rams’ schedule, Watson has great elusiveness and mobility when the play breaks down. The Rams will need to be disciplined on the edge so as not to allow Watson to escape and create big plays on the ground.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: Week 12

The Rams’ first meeting with the Cardinals comes in Week 6, which means Murray will probably miss that game. However, one would think he’ll be back by their second matchup in Week 12, assuming the Cardinals are OK with playing him in what could be a lost season by then. The Rams have historically done an excellent job against Murray so they’ll have a game plan for him late in the year.

Geno Smith, Seahawks: Weeks 1 and 11

Say what you will about Smith’s career pre-2022, but he was good in Seattle last season. He threw 30 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions, leading the league with a 69.8% completion rate. That doesn’t happen by luck. Smith is back for another season as the Seahawks’ starter after beating the Rams twice last year, so they’ll try to change their fortune in 2023.

Derek Carr, Saints: Week 16

Carr landed on the Rams’ schedule following a trade from the Raiders to the Saints and he certainly upgrades that roster at quarterback. We pretty much know what we’re going to get from Carr year in and year out – about 25 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions – but this will be his first season with a team not named the Raiders. Perhaps he and the Saints will find some Stafford-Rams magic in Year 1.

Daniel Jones, Giants: Week 17

Jones had by far his best season yet in 2022, even if he only threw 15 touchdown passes. The important thing is he cut down on the turnovers, throwing just five interceptions, and also showed a lot of value as a runner with 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He’s still not considered a top quarterback but he and the Giants offense had success a season ago under offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll.

Trey Lance/Brock Purdy, 49ers: Weeks 2 and 18

We don’t yet know who the 49ers will start in Week 2 or 18 against the Rams. It could be Sam Darnold, for all we know. But in all likelihood, it’ll be either Lance or Purdy. Lance could get the start in Week 2 while Purdy recovers from his UCL injury, and if he plays well enough, maybe Lance keeps the job. Either way, these are mid-level starters who, despite their varying skill sets, land around the same spot in terms of their projections in 2023.

Jordan Love, Packers: Week 9

Love is another relative unknown at quarterback because he’s only started one game in his career. He’s the top QB in Green Bay now, though, after the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets this offseason. Love has the tools teams look for in a quarterback but he has a lot to prove on the field, similar to the way Lance does for the 49ers. He could impress or fail to become the starter Green Bay thought he’d be.

Anthony Richardson, Colts: Week 4

Even with zero games played and a raw skill set, Richardson will be a challenge for any defense that he faces. With coach Frank Reich in his corner, Richardson could develop more quickly than expected and become a Cam Newton-type rookie who scores a bunch of rushing touchdowns and earns a Pro Bowl selection. Assuming Richardson is the starter by Week 4 and not Gardner Minshew or Sam Ehlinger, the Colts will be a fun team to watch on offense – and that wouldn’t be good news for the Rams.

Kenny Pickett, Steelers: Week 7

Some are high on Pickett in 2023 but after throwing just seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions as a rookie, I don’t see a big year coming from the Pitt product. Yes, he can move and create with his legs, but he made some careless mistakes in 2022 and didn’t always look very comfortable. He’s a below-average starter and someone the Rams have to take advantage of on an otherwise tough schedule.

Sam Howell/Jacoby Brissett, Commanders: Week 15

Howell and Brissett will compete for the starting job and while Howell will get the first crack, it’s a complete unknown who will be under center for Washington in Week 15. Either way, Howell and Brissett are an underwhelming duo and give the Commanders one of the weaker quarterback rooms in the NFL. Brissett has a higher floor as a former starter, but Howell might have the higher ceiling.

Colt McCoy, Cardinals: Week 6

With the assumption that Murray won’t be ready by week 6, McCoy will likely get the start in his place. McCoy is the only true backup on this list and while he is a decent No. 2 option at this point in his career, the offense is just limited with him under center. He doesn’t have a big arm, isn’t as mobile as he used to be and needs a lot of help from his receivers.

