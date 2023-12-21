Ranking every SEC recruiting class after early signing day

It was another successful start to the early signing period for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

They pulled off their fifth flip of the 2024 recruiting cycle in four-star defensive lineman Amaris Williams, who flipped his commitment from Florida.

They did lose three-star tight end Martavious Collins, but the two have been headed in opposite directions for quite some time and his departure was expected. They signed 22 total players, with Dimitry Nicolas being the only commit not to sign his letter of intent.

The moves give Auburn the No. 7 class in the 247Sports Composite team ranking. Their first time cracking the top 10 since 2020 when Gus Malzahn inked the No. 7 overall class.

However, the SEC is the best conference in the sport for a reason and it starts with their recruiting. Here is a look at how Auburn’s class compares to the rest of the conference.

National Rank: 40

Total Players: 20

Top Signee: Four-star safety Dontae Carter

The Commodores took another step forward under Clark Lea with their class, signing two blue-chip recruits.

National Rank: 35

Total Players: 22

Top Signee: Four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell

New head coach Jeff Lebby was put in a tough spot after taking over a struggling Mississippi State program in November. It will be interesting to see what kind of class he can assemble with a full year to recruit.

National Rank: 28

Total Players: 17

Top Signee: Four-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins

Sam Pittman is entering a critical year in his tenure at Arkansas and he will need some of his high school signees to make an immediate impact.

National Rank: 25

Total Players: 21

Top Signee: Four-star edge Brian Robinson

Mark Stoops and the Wildcats have signed all of their commits in the cycle, freeing them up to go to work in the portal or see if their are any remaining unsigned prospects they want to make a run at.

Missouri Tigers

National Rank: 24

Total Players: 20

Top Signee: Five-star edge Williams Nwaneri

Eli Drinkowitz and Missouri had a great season on the field and have turned that into success on the trail, keeping the extremely talented Nwaneri, the No. 2 overall player, home and away from the bigger programs that came calling.

National Rank: 21

Total Players: 21

Top Signee: Four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin

The Rebels did a great job recruiting the state of Mississippi, landing three of the top five players. Lane Kiffin is always going to do great work in the portal but combining the two will help him take Ole Miss up a level in the SEC.

National Rank: 20

Total Players: 16

Top Signee: Five-star edge Dylan Stewart

Shane Beamer has elected to go with a smaller high school class but he managed to land some elite players. The group is headlined by Stewart and five-star offfensive tackle Josiah Thompson.

Texas A&M Aggies

National Rank: 17

Total Players: 17

Top Signee: Four-star offensive tackle Blake Ivy

New head coach Mike Elko has been scrambling to try and keep the Aggies class together and he has had limited success. Most concerning, neither of their two five-star commits are expected to sign during the early period and they will have to fend off numerous programs for them.

National Rank: 16

Total Players: 18

Top Signee: Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway

The class peaked as high as No. 3 in the country but was hit by a string of decommitments after a dissapointing season on the field and plummeted. Billy Napier and Co. holding onto Lagway and five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray were some of the biggest developments of early signing day.

National Rank: 13

Total Players: 21

Top Signee: Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews

It was another strong class for the Vols who landed two five-star prospects and several players who can provide an immediate spark.

LSU Tigers

National Rank: 11

Total Players: 27

Top Signee: Four-star tight end Trey’Dez Green

The Tigers once again dominated Louisana to lay the foundation of their class, landing nine of the state’s top 11 players.

National Rank: 8

Total Players: 28

Top Signee: Five-star defensive lineman David Stone

Brent Venables has landed another impressive class for the Sooners, who will be more than capabale of handling themselves in the SEC.

Auburn Tigers

National Rank: 7

Total Players: 21

Top Signee: Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman

Auburn signed arguable the top wide reciever class in the conutry on Wendesday, laning five-stars Coleman and Perry Thompson as well as four-stars Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons. Hugh Freeze has gotten Auburn’s recruiting back to where it should be after some down year’s under Bryan Harsin.

National Rank: 3

Total Players: 21

Top Signee: Five-star edge Colin Simmons

The Longhorns are coming into the SEC with one of the best rosters in the sport and Steve Sarkisian keeps adding on. They landed four different five-star prospects and have shown then belong in the toughest conference in college football.

National Rank: 2

Total Players: 23

Top Signee: Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide made a run at the top ranked class but fell just short. They will have to make do with the second best one, that features 21 blue-chip recruits.

Georgia Bulldogs

National Rank: 1

Total Players: 28

Top Signee: Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV

It was another great class for Kirby Smart in the Dawgs, who flipped five-star safety KJ Bolden from FSU to lock up the top ranked class in the cycle, despite losing out on Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 quarterback.

