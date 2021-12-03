Ranking every SEC football coach

The regular season has come to an end.

It’s so sad that the 2021 college football season is already wrapping up, but man has it been an incredible year with more parity than I’ve seen in the sport in quite some time.

Things in the SEC have been a little wild as well. Georgia has dominated in a way that we haven’t seen before, Alabama doesn’t have an offensive line, Florida, and LSU let their coaches go, and Auburn started 6-2 and in a weird way fell apart in the month of November, a month the Tigers normally thrive in when the magic starts. It died in October, unfortunately.

Here is every SEC coach ranked from worst to first following the 2021 regular season.

14. Clark Lea

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Clark Lea didn’t give his players their numbers back quick enough.

13. Eli Drinkwitz

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Drinkwitz managed to get the Tigers to a bowl game despite having one of the worst defenses in the nation.

12. Billy Napier

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier is currently an unknown. We will have to wait and see what he does at Florida.

11. Bryan Harsin

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Harsin fell apart after starting the year off so well.

10. Shane Beamer

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr. Media Days

Shane Beamer got the Gamecocks to a bowl game despite all of the injuries.

9. Mike Leach

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Leach pulled a couple of upsets in his second year with MSU.

8. Josh Heupel

© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Heupel reignited the Tennessee offense.

7. Mark Stoops

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stoops finished second in the SEC East and received an extension.

6. Jimbo Fisher

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo did what he could with the quarterback play.

5. Sam Pittman

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Sam Pittman has a legitimate shot at SEC Coach of the Year after taking the Razorbacks to an 8-4 season.

4. Brian Kelly

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly is already one of the best coaches in the SEC. His accent needs work, though.

3. Lane Kiffin

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin gave Ole Miss their first 10-win regular season in program history.

2. Nick Saban

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban pulled his team together despite the inconsistency in the defensive backfield and along the offensive line.

1. Kirby Smart

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Smart currently has one of the most dominant teams of the past decade.

