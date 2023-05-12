Ranking every quarterback the Bucs are set to face in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2023 schedule is here, and thus the signal callers the team will face have been revealed.

There aren’t a ton of great quarterbacks the Bucs are set to face this year, but there are still a few who are feared around the league the team will have to be prepared for. There are some teams who may end up sitting or starting certain QBs due to injury or rookie matters, but we’re making our assumptions on this list as to who will be the long-term starter.

With that in mind, here is every QB the Bucs will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen’s stock took somewhat of a downturn last year, but he still barely edges out No. 2 on this list for the No. 1-overall spot. Allen and the Bills should still be dangerous in 2023, and he’ll look to improve off a season where he threw an impressive 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. What’s more, the Bucs will have to face him in Buffalo.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The Buccaneers have won their last two games against Jalen Hurts, but don’t think it’ll be that easy this time around. Tampa Bay will play the Eagles at home on Monday Night Football, and Hurts put together a career year in 2022 that saw him almost win MVP with 35 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. Hurts’ development means he’ll be an entirely different beast in 2023, and the Bucs will have to be ready for it.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bucs’ Christmas Eve showdown will feature Tampa Bay hosting the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, and they best be prepared. Lawrence already showed considerable promise in 2022 with 30 total TDs and just eight picks, and he could see another jump in 2023. The Bucs will play him at home, but the defense should be ready for a hungry Jaguars squad with Lawrence at the helm in his third year.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins is often a controversial figure when it comes to quarterback discussion, but he accounted for 31 total touchdowns to 14 picks in 2022. He’ll have his favorite weapon in Justin Jefferson to work with when the Vikings play their opening game against the Bucs, so he’ll be a great litmus test for how the rest of the season will go in 2023.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr had a rougher go of things in 2022, but he’s ready to redeem himself with a new team in the New Orleans Saints. He threw 24 touchdowns and 14 picks last year, but he wasn’t able to start the rest of the season after being benched by coach Josh McDaniels. He’ll get to face the Bucs twice a year, and his career TD:INT ratio of 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions should remind Tampa Bay he can still be a threat.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff exploded last year, throwing for 29 touchdowns and seven picks in a Detroit offense he is becoming increasingly more comfortable with. His relative inconsistency over his career brings some fair questions about whether he can repeat it, but the Bucs will have to prepare for a high-powered Detroit offense like the league saw at the end of last year.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Tannehill had a pedestrian year in 2022, and he’ll look to come back to his 2019-21 form with the Titans. That’ll be a lot of motivation for him, and those years are proof that he can be a productive quarterback. He’ll have to beat out Will Levis for the job, but he should do so fairly easily and do his best get back to form in 2023.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

It’s hard to argue against Justin Fields’ rushing prowess — he rushed for eight touchdowns and over 1,000 yards in 2022. His passing prowess is what he’ll need to prove in 2023, as he threw 17 touchdowns and 11 picks on just 2,242 yards. If he can take the next step as a passer, he could be dangerous, but for now, he remains a relative unknown.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

It’s hard to say who will start this game given Brock Purdy’s injury status, but we’ll go on the assumption it is him. He threw 13 touchdowns to just four picks, but he showed some inconstancies in his game he’ll have to improve in 2023. His injury may affect him, too, so Purdy is a name to watch when the Bucs travel back to San Francisco on Nov. 19.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (projection)

Young is a talented quarterback, but he’ll be dealing with a first-year head coach and a lack of reliable weapons in Carolina. The Heisman winner will have an uphill battle to perform, but he could meet those expectations with a new-look Carolina roster.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (projection)

Love is a bit of an unknown commodity, but he’s shown some promise in the limited action he’s had. His best weapon will be second-year wideout Christan Watson, though, and he’ll be fronting a Green Bay team in a new era after the departure of Aaron Rodgers. It will be interesting to see if his time behind Rodgers was worthwhile.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Ridder’s first season in Atlanta wasn’t great in the little time he had there, throwing for an average of 177 yards across four games with two touchdowns and no picks. He’ll certainly have a lot of weapons around him, but there was not a lot of promise in his first few games to prove he can make the jump in his second year at the helm.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson has some running ability as a freak athlete that should help him out a bit, but he’s a massive project as a passer coming into the league. Whether starting him for reps or sitting him for knowledge was the right thing to do will be revealed in time, but for now, he plays in a Colts offensive without top-tier WR1 with questions surrounding his consistency as a passer.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (projection)

C.J. Stroud faced allegations of inconsistency in college, and he’ll have to face that burden in the pros. On top of that, his surrounding roster in Houston is still quite bad, so it would be an uphill battle for him to produce in his rookie year in the NFL. The Texans could be faced with a tough run of things under their third new era in as many years.

