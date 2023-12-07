Ranking every possible National Championship matchup from worst to first

The College Football Playoff field is set, but not without any controversy. Alabama snuck in as the No. 4 team, which, according to many, is the reason why an undefeated Florida State team got left out at No. 5.

Regardless of how we got here, it’s here. No. 1 Michigan will take on No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl while No. 2 Washington faces No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

All four teams have proven to be some of the strongest in the nation, with a few teams just missing the playoffs could also make arguments.

Any combination of these programs would make for a spectacular national championship. Some of the biggest brands in the sport face off, each representing different parts of the country. However, some possible matchups are better than others.

Here’s how they rank.

Michigan vs. Washington

Two teams that have made the College Football Playoff before, but haven’t been able to capture a national championship. These are programs that have consistently been “in the conversation,” and have fizzled out toward the end of the season, or have been abruptly sent home. Like the Wolverines in last season’s CFP, courtesy of TCU. This matchup would feature the No. 10 and the No. 14 scoring offense. The only downside is that Michigan has the highest-rate scoring defense in the nation, while Washington ranks No. 48, which could make for a bit of a lopsided game.

Michigan vs. Texas

This game would be interesting as they both feature huge names and playmakers from this season and they are fairly balanced on both offense and defense. I believe Michigan would be favored, but that it would be closer than many would imagine. Sarkisian vs. Harbaugh is an interesting coaching matchup.

Washington vs. Alabama

These two teams have met in the College Football Playoff before, back in 2016 when Alabama defeated them to advance to the national championship before ultimately losing to Clemson late. The Huskies have an electric offense, the Tide has one of the strongest defenses in the country. This could either be a scoring party or a battle between two defenses having to play with their A-game to slow down the offenses that have performed at such a high level all season long.

Texas vs. Alabama

This is the dream matchup out of this year’s playoff. Not only have Texas and Alabama faced off in the national championship before (which was over a decade ago and people still talk about it), but it’s a rematch from this season! In Week 2, the Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa by double digits. Because of that loss, many thought Alabama’s playoff chances were dead. However, here we are. What better way to end the season than with a rematch of two of the biggest programs in college football?

Takeaways

What do the people want? Action, a quality game, and a deserving winner. The attitude over Michigan from all the off-the-field shenanigans has soured the public’s opinion of the Wolverines. Texas has been a fun team throughout the season and Washington’s offense has turned people into true fans of the Huskies. Alabama is an interesting one. You can either hate the Tide or respect them. Not much room for those who fall in between. However, the Crimson Tide’s ascension to where they are now is nothing short of remarkable, but that doesn’t necessarily mean fans want to see them in the national championship. Regardless of who makes it, these four teams can hold their own against just about anybody on the gridiron.

