Ranking every position group on Patriots’ roster, from strongest to weakest

The New England Patriots did a tremendous job of filling positions on their roster in the offseason, but those moves won’t truly be put to the test until the players hit the field in helmets and pads at training camp.

Some positions are obviously stronger than others with the defense remaining the main point of confidence for the Patriots heading into the 2023 season.

The defense was so good that the Patriots would have made the playoffs last season if the offense would have been able to capitalize on a couple more plays. That could be the case again this time around with nearly every defensive player from a year ago returning.

So how does each positional group rank in comparison to one another? Today, we’re ranking them from strongest to weakest to find out.

Linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Judon and Josh Uche should be in the conversation of the best one-two punch pass-rushing duos in the NFL in 2023. Both combined for 27 sacks last season. That number could be even better if Judon and Uche remain consistent throughout the year.

Safety

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Devin McCourty is no longer in the defensive backfield for New England, but there are plenty of bodies to help fill the role. Kyle Dugger is already one of the best safeties in the league, and the Patriots also have reliable playmakers in Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills. Rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu might also get in the mix.

Defensive Tackle

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore is a defensive terror that has yet to be fully unleashed. If he stays healthy, the Patriots will have a fearsome front that also includes Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis and Daniel Ekuale.

Defensive end

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Deatrich Wise Jr. and Lawrence Guy are already a strong pairing at defensive end. With the Patriots adding rookie Keion White to the mix, this position could really take flight in 2023.

Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rhamondre Stevenson is one of the best players on the Patriots’ roster, but there is some real concern at the No. 2 spot at running back. It doesn’t get any better than having Ty Montgomery as a third-down option, but things get a bit tricky when it comes to the early downs. If anything happened to Stevenson, the Patriots would have to turn to second-year running backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

This positional group would improve drastically if the Patriots end up signing five-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. As currently constructed, there are still serious questions.

Can the Patriots’ wideouts establish a consistent and reliable outside receiving threat? Can the receivers routinely get open and make plays?

It’ll come down to DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton to carry the load.

Quarterback

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The sky isn’t falling at the quarterback position in New England. Mac Jones should be much better with Bill O’Brien at the helm of the offense, and Bailey Zappe has the experience of stepping up as a starter if things go south.

Tight end

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jonnu Smith experiment blew up in the Patriots’ face. Now, they’ll try out Mike Gesicki with Hunter Henry. Gesicki doesn’t provide much as a blocker, but he does give Mac Jones another reliable receiving target downfield.

Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a bit scary that the Patriots’ hopes at cornerback will fall on the shoulders of rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez. Not that those shoulders aren’t broad enough to carry the load. Gonzalez has the potential to be a generational talent at the position.

But the Patriots are also dealing with other issues, such as Jack Jones’ pending legal situation. The Patriots still have Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones, but things get terrifyingly thin after those two options.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Paul Connors

Michael Onwenu is recovering from ankle surgery, and a 34-year-old Riley Reiff might be the Patriots’ best option at right tackle.

Even with Adrian Klemm taking over the offensive line coaching, there are some serious questions plaguing this unit, most notably depth at the tackle position. The team will have to depend heavily on Trent Brown considering Reiff struggled in the spring.

Good luck finding outside help at the tackle position this late in the year. The Patriots will have to figure it out with what they already have on their roster.

