Ranking every one of Kirby Smart's 100 games as Georgia football coach

Much can change when you’ve coached at one place for 100 games.

Kirby Smart hit that Georgia football milestone last Saturday.

He’s done it in a league that’s employed 32 other head coaches since Smart’s first season in 2016 with seven of those schools having at least three different coaches during that stretch.

Smart looks entrenched in Athens as his No. 1 Bulldogs head to Auburn for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game.

He has won two national championships and nearly a third in his first seven seasons and has a sparkling 85-15 record. That’s the most wins and best winning percentage in 100 games as any coach in SEC history.

Better than Nick Saban, Bear Bryant and Steve Spurrier.

“That’s pretty steep company when you start talking about those people,” Smart said. “I probably had an easier schedule."

It certainly hasn’t been all Murray States, Charleston Southerns and Samfords among the 41 different programs Smart has faced.

There’s been the annual games with Tennessee, Auburn and Florida and two with Notre Dame and TCU and games with Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State and Clemson and, of course, five with Alabama.

Here’s our countdown ranking the 100 games under Kirby Smart from bottom to the top

100. Jan. 8, 2018 Lose to Alabama 26-23 in national championship game

2nd-and-26 a nightmare OT ending to Smart’s memorable second season.

99. Oct. 1, 2016 Lose to Tennessee 34-31

Josh Dobbs Hail Mary to Jauan Jennings a backbreaker

98. Oct. 12, 2019 Lose to South Carolina 20-17

Unranked Gamecocks stun No. 3 Bulldogs in 2OT in Athens

97. Nov. 11, 2017 Lose at Auburn 40-17

Butt-kicking on the Plains deals 9-0 UGA first loss

96. Oct. 15, 2016 Lose to Vanderbilt 17-16

Isaiah McKenzie stopped on 4th-and-1 by Zach Cunningham for 1st loss to Vandy since ‘06

95. Dec. 1, 2018 Lose to Alabama 35-28 in SEC championship

Tide storm back from 14 down in second half as Bulldogs fake punt fizzles

94. Dec. 1, 2019 Lose to LSU 37-10 in SEC championship game

Joe Burrow and company overwhelm Bulldogs in Atlanta

93. Sept. 24, 2016 Lose at Ole Miss 45-14

After 3-0 start, No. 12 Bulldogs routed by No. 23 Rebels in Oxford

92. Jan. 1, 2019 Lose to Texas 28-21 in Sugar

Only bowl loss under Smart came after team left out of playoff

91. Oct. 13, 2018 Lose to LSU 36-16

No. 2 Bulldogs gave up 475 yards of offense in beatdown in Death Valley

Kirby Smart's games 90-81

90. Dec. 4, 2021 Lose to Alabama 41-24 in SEC championship game

89. Nov. 26, 2016 Lose to Georgia Tech 28-27

88. Sept. 10, 2016. Beat Nicholls State 26-24

A 53-point underdog FCS team provided what Smart called a ‘wake-up call.’

87. Oct. 17, 2020 Lose at Alabama 41-24

86. Nov. 7, 2020 Lost to Florida 44-28

85. Sept. 24, 2022 Beat Kent State 39-22

84. Oct. 29, 2016. Lose to Florida 24-10

83. Sept. 7, 2019 Beat Murray State 63-17

82. Sept. 2, 2023 Beat UT Martin 48-7

81. Nov. 20, 2021 Beat Charleston Southern 56-7

Kirby Smart's games 80-71

80. Nov. 17, 2018 Beat UMass 66-27

79. Sept. 9, 2023 Beat Ball State 45-3

78. Sept. 16, 2017 Beat Samford 42-14

77. Sept. 23, 2023 Beat UAB 49-21

76. Sept. 15, 2018 Beat Middle Tennessee State 49-7

75. Sept. 1, 2018 Beat Austin Peay 45-0

74. Sept. 14, 2019 Beat Arkansas State 55-0

73. Sept. 2, 2017 Beat App State 31-10

Jake Fromm steps in for an injured Jacob Eason and leads Georgia to the playoff

72. Nov. 19, 2016 Beat La.-Lafayette 35-21

71. Sept. 10, 2022 Beat Samford 33-0

Kirby Smart's games 70-61

70. Sept. 11, 2021 Beat UAB 56-7

69. Nov. 24, 2018 Beat Georgia Tech 45-21

Bulldogs get first home win against Jackets since 2012 behind 4 Fromm TD passes

68. Oct. 7, 2017 Beat Vanderbilt 45-14

67. Nov. 19, 2022 Beat Kentucky 16-6

66. Nov. 25, 2017 Beat Georgia Tech 38-7

65. Nov. 4, 2017 Beat South Carolina 24-10

64 Oct. 6, 2018 Beat Vanderbilt 41-13

63. Oct. 9, 2016 Beat South Carolina 28-14

62. Oct. 31, 2020 Beat Kentucky 14-3

61. Oct. 14, 2017 Beat Missouri 53-14

Kirby Smart's games 60-51

60. Sept. 18, 2021 Beat South Carolina 40-13

59. Sept. 8, 2018 Beat South Carolina 41-17

Most lopsided win at South Carolina since 1971

58. Aug. 31, 2019 Beat Vanderbilt 30-6

57. Dec. 12, 2020 Beat Missouri 49-14

56. Nov. 5, 2016 Beat Kentucky 27-24

55. Nov. 26, 2022 Beat Georgia Tech 37-14

54. Nov. 28, 2020 Beat South Carolina 45-16

53. Oct. 19,2019 Beat Kentucky 21-0

52. Oct. 5, 2019 Beat Tennessee 43-14

51. Oct. 15, 2022 Beat Vanderbilt 55-0

Kirby Smart's games 50-41

50. Sept. 29, 2018 Beat Tennessee 38-12

49. Nov. 18, 2017 Beat Kentucky 42-13

48. Oct. 10, 2020 Beat Tennessee 44-21

47. Nov. 9, 2019 Beat Missouri 27-0

46. Sept. 30, 2017 Beat Tennessee 41-0

45. Sept. 25, 2021 Beat Vanderbilt 62-0

44. Nov. 6, 2021 Beat Missouri 43-6

43. Oct. 8, 2022 Beat Auburn 42-10

42. Sept. 17, 2022 Beat South Carolina 48-0

41. Oct. 27, 2018 Beat Florida 36-17

Third-down TD magic gives Bulldogs win in top 10 matchup

Kirby Smart's games 40-31

40. Sept. 22, 2018 Beat Missouri 43-29

39. Nov. 12, 2022 Beat Mississippi State 45-19

38. Nov. 30, 2019 Beat Georgia Tech 52-7

37. Oct. 29, 2022 Beat Florida 42-20

36. Nov. 27, 2021 Beat Georgia Tech 45-0

35. Nov. 10, 2018 Beat Auburn 27-10

34. Oct. 3, 2020 Beat Auburn 27-6

Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards in his starting debut to beat No. 7 Tigers

33. Oct. 30, 2021 Beat Florida 34-7

32. Nov. 23, 2019 Beat Texas A&M 19-13

31. Jan. 1, 2021 Beat Cincinnati 24-21 in Peach Bowl

Kirby Smart's games 30-21

30. Nov. 12, 2016 Beat Auburn 13-7

29. Oct. 16, 2021 Beat Kentucky 30-13

28. Nov. 13, 2021 Beat Tennessee 41-17

27. Sept. 26, 2020 Beat Arkansas 37-10

26. Jan. 1, 2020 Beat Baylor 26-14 in Sugar Bowl

25. Sept, 16, 2023 Beat South Carolina 24-14

24. Oct. 28, 2017 Beat Florida 42-7

23. Nov. 21, 2020 Beat Mississippi State 31-24

22. Nov. 3, 2018 Beat Kentucky 34-17

With SEC East on line, D’Andre Swift runs for a career-high 156 yards

21. Nov. 16, 2019 Beat Auburn 21-14

Kirby Smart's games 20-11

20. Sept. 17, 2016. Beat Missouri 28-27

19. Oct. 9, 2021 Beat Auburn 34-10

18. Nov. 2, 2019 Beat Florida 24-17

17. Sept. 23, 2017 Beat Miss State 31-3

16. Dec. 30, 2016 Beat TCU 31-23 in Liberty Bowl

15. Sept. 3, 2016 Beat UNC 33-24 in Atlanta

14. Dec. 3, 2022 Beat LSU 50-30 in SEC championship game

13. Oct. 2, 2021 Beat Arkansas 37-0

A top 10 showdown was all Georgia which ran for 273 yards.

12. Sept. 3, 2022 Beat Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta

11. Oct. 1, 2022 Beat Missouri 26-22

10. Sept. 21, 2019 Beat Notre Dame 23-17

Sanford-record crowd see Bulldogs prevail in top 10 showdown

9. Nov. 5, 2022 Beat Tennessee 27-13

No. 1 CFP explosive Vols’ offense humbled by Georgia D

8. Sept. 4, 2021 Beat Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte

Bulldogs ring up 7 sacks to take down No. 3 Tigers

7. Nov. 25, 2017 Beat Auburn 28-7 in SEC championship game

Georgia avenges earlier loss to Tigers to take first SEC title since 2005

6. Dec. 31, 2021 Beat Michigan, 34-11 in Orange Bowl

Stetson Bennett throws for 307 yards as Bulldogs dominate Wolverines

5. Jan. 9, 2023 Beat TCU 65-7 in national championship game

Second straight national title ranks here because the Bulldogs made the game a dud

4. Dec. 31, 2022 Beat Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl

Bulldogs kept season alive after trailing 38-24 behind 398 yards and 3 TDs from Bennett

3. Sept. 9, 2017 Beat Notre Dame 20-19

Bulldog fans took over South Bend and Georgia snagged an early signature win under Smart after an 8-5 first season.

2. Jan. 1, 2018 Beat Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl

Sony Michel walk-off touchdown in 2nd OT put Georgia in national title game in Smart’s second season

1. Jan. 10, 2022 Beat Alabama 33-18 in national championship game

41-year drought brought out emotions for Bulldogs and fan base, sealed by Kelee Ringo pick six.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What ranks No. 1 of Kirby Smart's 100 games as Georgia football coach?