Ranking every NFL stadium (including Cleveland Browns Stadium) by seating capacity

Cleveland Browns Stadium rests on the shores of Lake Erie and will be cherished by the fanbase through at least 2028. While a dome in Brook Park is becoming more likely by the day, the team is not going anywhere for at least four more years.

Seating 67,895 fans every home game, the memories this stadium has housed have been more bad than good before the 2020 season. The Browns have an opportunity to foster a few more good ones, however, like clinching a playoff spot on primetime television as they did a year ago on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.

It is not one of the bigger stadiums in the NFL, but a dome is likely to be smaller looking at the seating trends of some of the newer facilities being constructed across the league.

Where does Cleveland Browns Stadium rank among the rest of the NFL’s facilities in terms of seating capacity?

