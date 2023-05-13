Ranking every game on Colts’ 2023 schedule by difficulty

The Indianapolis Colts released their schedule for the 2023 regular season last week, giving us an idea of what their path to the playoffs will look like.

We went through giving our game-by-game predictions for the upcoming campaign as they usher in a new regime under new head coach Shane Steichen and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

A lot has changed over the offseason so we’re working with the best possible information we have, but here’s a ranking of each game on the 2023 schedule from easiest to toughest:

Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 8: vs. New Orleans Saints

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Week 10: at New England Patriots (Germany)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 12: at Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 7: vs. Cleveland Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Week 5: vs. Tennessee Titans

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Week 2: at Houston Texans

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Week 9: at Carolina Panthers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire