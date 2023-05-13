Ranking every game on Colts’ 2023 schedule by difficulty
The Indianapolis Colts released their schedule for the 2023 regular season last week, giving us an idea of what their path to the playoffs will look like.
We went through giving our game-by-game predictions for the upcoming campaign as they usher in a new regime under new head coach Shane Steichen and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
A lot has changed over the offseason so we’re working with the best possible information we have, but here’s a ranking of each game on the 2023 schedule from easiest to toughest:
Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Week 8: vs. New Orleans Saints
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Week 10: at New England Patriots (Germany)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Week 12: at Tennessee Titans
Syndication: The Tennessean
Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Week 7: vs. Cleveland Browns
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Week 5: vs. Tennessee Titans
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Week 2: at Houston Texans
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Week 9: at Carolina Panthers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 18: vs. Houston Texans
Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports