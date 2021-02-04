Ranking every F1 track in the 2021 season from best to worst: Our verdict on which should stay, go or be added

Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2019 in Singapor - Getty Images AsiaPac

Has there been a more ripe time to discuss Formula One tracks than past year? The original 2020 season was scheduled to be 22 races, with a long-awaited return to Zandvoort as well as a brand new track in the Hanoi Street Circuit in Vietnam.

Coronavirus clearly put an end to that but it also led to plenty of debate about the make-up of the F1 calendar. And, fear not, this season is also slated to feature a record-breaking 23. Recently, many tracks have returned or made their debut, with some even sticking around for this year (Imola is confirmed and Algarve looks likely).

We've once more ranked every track to feature on the 2021 F1 calendar as well as those which featured (or were due to appear) in 2020 and which could also possibly feature again this year if any last-minute changes need to be made. We have not included the Jeddah Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia because it does not yet exist and we have little idea what it will actually look like.

And if that was not enough, we've added a little bonus section at the end which our fantasy wish list. Read on...

22. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

How many truly memorable races has Yas Marina held? Not many. By far the most noteworthy was when Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari was stuck behind Vitaly Petrov’s Renault in 2010, allowing Sebastian Vettel to take the title. The fireworks and all that terribly overblown showy stuff that comes with a season’s climax (or not, when will we get another season that goes to the wire) are one thing, but the on-track action is too regularly dreadful. A shame that, come rain, shine, snow or global pandemic, we always end the season here.

Verdict: Why are we here?

21. Sochi Autodrom, Russia

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the second practice session of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 28, 2018 - ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

Yas Marina without the floodlights. Does F1 really need this flat, characterless track? No. Is it good to have the sight of Vladimir Putin presenting the winning driver their trophy? Even more no. The long, 180 degree turns 3-4 combination is a reasonably decent section but other than that, it is mostly a combination of short-ish straights and 90 degree turns. Of all the "street circuits without the streets" this is truly the worst.

Verdict: Get rid

20. Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

On its return to the calendar in 2018 Paul Ricard gave us a race that very much felt like it was being driven on a track designed for testing rather than racing. And that’s because it was. But that was nothing compared to the infinitely dull 2019 French Grand Prix, which Oliver Brown declared as the most boring he'd ever seen.

We managed to avoid it in 2020, but with a seemingly infinite number of possible track configurations and those ridiculous red, white and blue sandpaper run-off areas and a distinct lack of gravel it is a track that induces more eye pain than enthusiasm. Still, we all said we wouldn't complain about boring races when last season was delayed by over three months... did we not?

Verdict: Magny Cours, anyone?

19. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

Not a terrible track but not really a good one either. The 2019 Spanish Grand Prix did a good job of showcasing what is wrong with modern grand prix racing and the 2020 edition was not a great deal better. Still, that is not necessarily the track’s fault but the over familiarity the teams have with it through testing (though testing was moved to Bahrain this year) surely does not help. It has been in doubt in the past few years but it has survived. In any case, it would be a shame not to have a Spanish Grand Prix somewhere. Though is there somewhere else?

Verdict: Clinging on...

18. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia

After the opening race of every year at Albert Park, F1 seems to have the same conversation with itself about the lack of overtaking and how this parkland circuit is not the best for on-track action. That may be true but at least it has some character and isn’t too far away from a major city. Unfortunately in 2020 we did not have the right to moan about the on-track action as the Grand Prix was cancelled at the last minute... and in 2021 it has been postponed until November. The track would not be a great a loss as a visit to Melbourne.

Verdict: Keep (just about), a bit of a middling track but a good place to start the season. Perhaps consider a (difficult) redesign?

17. Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H on track during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary - Getty Images Europe

What you can say about Albert Park you can say about the Hungaroring, located just outside of Budapest. It has been a mainstay of the calendar since 1986. Because of its twisty layout, requiring high downforce set-ups and the general lack of overtaking, it is often described as “Monaco without the walls”. It is definitely challenging to get a lap together. Often driven in scorching temperatures, it is still a track where the driver can make a difference and has the potential for a team without the best engine (sorry, power unit) to win. Ranked 17th here but certainly not an abomination.

Verdict: A lovable but largely unloved dustbowl of a track

16. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

It is in one of the best cities to host a race, but is this track all that good? If you look at layout itself, no. Again, it has abundant straights and 90-degree turns but feels less exciting and more lacking in character than Baku, somehow. Still, this is a great test of a driver’s skill and concentration, in severe heat, humidity and for 100 seconds a lap. And at night.

Verdict: Does not often provide great racing but the risk of a safety car is ever-present

15. Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia Toro Rosso driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Honda on track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico - Peter Fox/Getty Images

A good track without any real great corners. Although it lacks the old super high-speed 180 degree final turn that was the Peraltada, we have seen plenty of action and collisions since F1 returned here. Perhaps it's something to do with the thin air? As rubbish as the layout going through the baseball stadium is (and the zig-zaggery of the first half of the lap), the fact that an F1 track has this as even a possibility is pretty neat. Plus points for the super enthusiastic and huge crowds, too.

Verdict: Keep but please re-profile the stadium section

14. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

Another track which looks like it could have been drawn by a kid with a ruler and a protractor, the first race here in 2016 was uneventful in the extreme. The next two were absolute carnage and arguably races of the season. 2019 not so much. So, the potential is there. A good chunk of its 90-degree turns come with reasonably heavy braking zones. The sector of elongated s-bends through to the mammoth final straight is breathtaking, particularly in qualifying, but the super tight castle section is borderline ludicrous – in a good way.

Verdict: Nice track, shame about the place

13. Red Bull Ring, Zeltweg, Austria

With venues added in new locations at a rapid rate since 2004, going back to the old Österreichring – later shortened and turned into the A1 Ring from 1997-2003 – was a nice return to one of F1’s old stomping grounds. The mountain-heavy backdrop of the North Styrian Alps is one of the more striking too.

As for the circuit itself, its dramatic elevation changes combined with heavy braking zones – and car-wrecking kerbs – are something few other tracks have. Plus, if the cars keep getting faster every year, they’ll be lapping around here in under a minute soon. The first GP of 2020 here was excellent, the second not so much. You can't say it doesn't provide good overtaking opportunities. A lot better than it looks in theory.

Verdict: Pretty and pretty good

12. Autodromo do Algarve, Portimao, Portugal

It was such a boost to see this track added to the calendar. F1 cars last tested here over a decade ago, but this circuit's undulating and varied nature and its new surface provided some interesting action. It's a fairly new circuit, so doesn't have the romance of some of the other potential races, however, but I don't think anyone would be disappointed to see this back on the calendar in 2021 at all.

Verdict: A rollercoaster ride

11. Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany crosses the finish line to win the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, followed by second place Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, April 8, 2018 - AP/ Giuseppe Cacace

Ignoring any problems bigger than the track itself (human rights) there have been many exciting races here. Barring 2010, of course, where they inexplicably used the longer endurance layout, resulting in a race that made reading Friedrich Engels’ The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State seem appealing. Its first sector is almost early 2000s Tilke-by-numbers: long pit straight, heavy braking zone into tight and technical combination followed by a medium-length straight into another tight right-hander, but it works well most of the time.

Becoming the season-opening race for the first time since 2010 is no bad thing.

Verdict: A track definitely of more worth than its location

10. Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Before 2020, F1 had not raced at Imola since 2006 and it was, I believe, more the poorer for it. The overtaking at least year's edition was not exactly non-existent but the challenge of an old-school F1 track with modern F1 cars turned out to be significant. The drivers certainly enjoyed it and it was a treat in qualifying, too. I'd expect more of the same this year, too.

Verdict: A great track in qualifying and hardly as bad as feared in the race

9. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

Another street track without the streets. For years you could almost guarantee that the Canadian Grand Prix would be one of the races of the year, chock with excitement and unpredictability with a narrow track and walls waiting to punish any mistake. The “wall of champions” on the exit of the final chicane, called so after Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve all crashed there in 1999 – is the best example. Sadly – as with many racetracks, modern or not – the current regulations and dominance of the top three teams has tempered that a bit but it's still up there.

Verdict: Glad it has a contract until 2029

8. Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020, shows Dutch Zandvoort circuit, in Zandvoort, the Netherlands. - The Formula 1 Grand Prix was supposed to be held during the first weekend of May, but it has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus - SEM VAN DER WAL/Getty Images

It is difficult to really rate Zandvoort without having an actual race there. There is sometimes a disconnect between tracks that are exciting to race on and tracks that are exciting to watch racing on. For all its modifications running up to the cancelled 2020 Dutch Grand Prix, I had a feeling that Zandvoort may have been a great track for drivers' but less so for fans. Still, what a track it is for drivers. But we learned last year that those preconceptions can be incorrect. See: Mugello.

Sweeping banked, corners and the run of flat-out turns from 3-7 before the breathtaking long right-hander at turn eight. It should be a true challenge for the drivers. I cannot wait to see it. Hopefully with a few pockets of orange-clad fans, if not entire oceans of them.

Verdict: The anticipation is building...

7. Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy

Does Monza’s history give it a loftier place than the current circuit deserves? Perhaps, but to lose a place with that amount if history and a race in Italy, with all the Ferrari fans, would be an incredible shame. And although its high-speed corners, straights and chicanes are less of a challenge than they used to be (as with every single track, to be fair), judging braking points at 215mph and nailing your line in the parabolica, carrying the speed through to the pit straight is no cake walk. It also holds the current record for the fastest ever F1 lap.

Verdict: There should always be a place for Monza

6. Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Yes, yes, yes. It is not a great track for overtaking and with the current breed monstrous cars it has only become worse, but Monaco presents a different challenge. Sure, fans will rightly moan when a new race appears in a previously undeveloped field in the middle of North Korea in five years’ time but you aren’t going to get that with Monaco. It can get a bit monotonous if nobody bins it in the wall, mind you. Not that that will stop the “most boring race, ever” comments inevitably following the race. Would be great if it could be a wet-dry race every year, however.

Verdict: The jewel in the crown is looking a little tarnished

5. Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Felipe Massa (C) of Brazil and Ferrari leads from Kimi Raikkonen (L) of Finland and Ferrari, Jarno Trulli (2nd right) of Italy and Toyota and Lewis Hamilton (R) of Great Britain and McLaren Mercedes at the start of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit on November 2, 2008 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Getty Images Sport

If I could make just one alteration to the F1 calendar without getting rid of any races, it’d be to swap the Abu Dhabi with the Brazilian one, held at Interlagos. End-of-season races here are just better and it often seems to rain, also a bonus.

The curbs are monstrous, the elevation changes striking and it’s probably the bumpiest track on the calendar with the most dangerous high-speed pit entry of anywhere, Austria apart. The rewarding of patience (or the punishment of impatience) through the final sector, along the pit straight and into the Senna esses is a particular highlight of racing here. Its future is still a little uncertain but remains on the calendar for 2021... for now.

Verdict: 9/10 if it’s dry, 11/10 if it rains

4. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, USA

Hermann Tilke gets a fair bit of stick for his characteristic “Tilkedromes” but the Circuit of the Americas in Austin is the finest F1 track to be created in the last 10 or even 20 years. Austin is a great city too. The track has some of the best corner combinations anywhere. The first sector, with its tight uphill turn one and the subsequent quick, s-bends is just breathtaking. In fact, I am starting to think a track made up of a combination of Bahrain and COTA’s sector ones and Baku’s sector three might be about perfect. Myriad overtaking opportunities here, too.

Verdict: The finest track in America? The finest modern one, certainly

3. Silverstone, Great Britain

It felt a little weird when Silverstone changed its layout several years ago. Although it took a while to get used to – waiting for new pit buildings didn’t help – the new first sector (which replaced the old sector two) is superb all-round. They lost a fairly average sector – anyone miss the old Abbey or Bridge corners? – and found a superb new one, starting with a super-quick right-left jink that these days beats even Copse.

A new track record 🚀

First pole at the British Grand Prix 💪



Watch @ValtteriBottas' epic pole lap at Silverstone@pirellisport #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/lFkKF6vaOE — Formula 1 (@F1) July 13, 2019

And although the quick combination of Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel isn’t what it used to be (what is?), it’s still a thrill to see the car's direction changes going through there. The racing has generally been exemplary in recent years. Fingers crossed for a quick confirmation on the circuit’s renewal.

Verdict: Not bad for a race around the outside of an airfield

2. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

A few years ago, Spa may have topped this list. It wouldn’t feel out of place at the summit even now. It might even be right. But as more and more downforce is added to the new breed of F1 cars, the challenge of driving around the Ardennes in an F1 car has changed.

Eau Rouge/Raidillon is still awesome but has perhaps lost a little of its fear factor. Not that it doesn't still present a significant risk to a driver's car and body. Likewise, the hold-your-breath-and-hope-for-the-best left-hander at Pouhon is not as much of a stiff task as it was — with no gravel trap on the outside, getting it wrong there is not as harshly penalised anymore. These things knock it down from 10/10 to 9/10 only and it is another beast of a track. Plus, there's always chance of chaos at the first turn hairpin, La Source.

Verdict: A real drivers’ track

1. Suzuka, Japan

Ignore what I said earlier, I’m swapping Yas Marina for Suzuka as the season-ending grand prix. That is what it is and will always be remembered for. Like Spa, it is a place where drivers can really make a difference. And it flows like nowhere else. So many of corners are worth mentioning but we can't describe them all. There’s not much more to say other than its absence in 2020 was a great loss to F1 and its return in 2021 is welcome in the extreme. This is a track worthy of the gods. Can you watch this onboard of Michael Schumacher’s pole lap from 2001 in all its grainy glory and tell me that this isn’t the finest F1 track currently in existence?

Verdict: The real drivers’ track

Extras: Those that featured/were due to feature in 2020... or could be on standby

Naturally, the coronavirus pandemic led to a very fluid and shifting look to last year's F1 season. Many tracks were dropped and others drafted in at the last minute. Given the current nature of the pandemic there is still a chance that some tracks to disappear or be replaced this year, too. So here are those... in ascending order.

Hanoi Street Circuit, Vietnam

A builder works at the Hanoi Street Circuit in Hanoi, Vietnam 21 February 2020. Vietnam will host the Vietnamese Formula One Grand Prix, which is to take place in Hanoi in April 2020. Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix - LUONG THAI LINH/EPA-EFE/REX

You never really know how good a track is until you've raced on it but this one looked a little awkward and unnatural, without a great flow. It has a superb location in an actual city, but it seemed to suffer from the logistical limitations that brings. An ultra-long straight is one thing but there are some quite fiddly bits in there, too. That may be the reason for a great race. We did not get to find out what would have happened in reality in 2020 and, as things stand, this could become one of F1's never used ghost tracks, resigned to action in a computer game alone.

Verdict: Court adjourned... or possibly dismissed?

Shanghai International Circuit, China

Another of the Hermann Tilke-designed tracks that have been added in the last 20 years, this one never felt quite as good as the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia, which held its last F1 race in 2017. Still, there are some sections that look quite enjoyable for the drivers, but the races too often failed to deliver thrills, a few exceptions aside. And it all felt a bit wrong having the 1000th "F1 Grand Prix" there in 2019, too. It was the first Grand Prix to fall by the wayside in 2020 and also in 2021.

Verdict: Will it really be missed?

Mugello, Italy

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia - Clive Mason - Formula 1

For Zandvoort above, read Mugello — albeit without the tricky low-speed corners. Monza might be the quickest track of the season but it's quite stop/start in that regard, with its numerous chicanes. Not so Mugello. It actually delivered an exciting race last year, confounding expectations. Sure, the various safety cars helped that but the banking at turn one also contributed.

It is unlikely to be ever a permanent fixture on the calendar but who knows? The prospect of seeing these super high-downforce F1 cars testing the limits of adhesion around Mugello's rapid bends delivered in 2020, why not again?

Did 10 dry laps today around Mugello, which is the same as doing 1000 laps around Abu Dhabi track in terms of satisfaction.#realtracks #fast — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) May 1, 2012

Verdict: There are about 10 definitely worse tracks featuring this season

Bahrain International Circuit, Outer layout

Two races in Bahrain? Fine. But one on a never-before-used outer layout that lasts for less than a minute, much of it at full throttle? Brilliant. One of the races of 2020 no doubt.

Verdict: Mad, and good to know that it is a possibility that works, not just a fantasy

Nurburgring, Nurburg, Germany

Of course, it is not the Nordschleife, but what is? The new track – which was slightly revised at the turn of the century – is still a fairly decent few miles, even if it is not especially exciting, with only a couple of high-speed corners. It does, however, have some heavy braking zones and overtaking opportunities. It dropped off the regular F1 calendar a few years ago but returned this year for the first — and probably only — Eifel Grand Prix. Racing there in November in difficult conditions definitely helped.

Verdict: Always a good chance of rain, no bad thing

Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany

It was encouraging when Hockenheim looked a possible last-minute replacement in 2020 but it did not work out that way. A shame. It is a venue which has been redesigned since the “good old days”, the new Hockenheimring has none of the fearsome and beastly straight/chicane combinations through the woods of its originator. And that is probably for the best.

The new layout felt a bit shoddy at first but it seems to produced regularly brilliant racing. The 2018 and 2019 editions especially, although both were helped by the rain. Still, the first sector (quick right-hander, straight, tight turn, straight, hairpin) aids close racing and overtaking.

Verdict: Get it back on the calendar!

Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

The old Istanbul Park was a great track when F1 cars raced on it. Turn 8 is the one everyone remembers, a super high-speed triple-apex 270 degree left-hander. Unfortunately we never really got to see it in its true glory as the surface was slippery — or simply wet or damp — all weekend. However, it did provide some fantastic racing and a challenge for the drivers. Which is what we actually want, isn't it?

Verdict: Not your average Tilkedrome

Our fantasy F1 wishlist

And now for a few suggestions. Whilst we realise some of these are not the most realistic, it doesn’t hurt to dream. And if they can plan to drive Formula E cars through London’s ExCel Centre, then they can host races at these tracks. Right?

Asia/Pacific Grand Prix: Bathurst Mount Panorama, NSW, Australia

FEBRUARY 03: (EDITORS NOTE: A polarizing filter was used for this image.) Chaz Mostert drives the #42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW during the Bathurst 12 Hour Race at Mount Panorama on January 31, 2019 in Bathurst, Australi - Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Another beast of a track, in New South Wales. Getting current F1 cars to do a full grand prix on this would be incredible, chaotic or hilarious. Possibly all at the same time. There are some devilishly difficult and quick corners at the highest part of the circuit and some pretty tight walls, too. I can't see a crash-free race or even practice session happening but this would be a challenge to match any track out there, even in the current cars.

North American Grand Prix: Watkins Glen (New York State) or Road America (Wisconsin)

Watkins Glen previously hosted the United States Grand Prix for 20 years until 1980 (and IndyCar until 2017) and is just a really terrific track. Sure, like many older circuits it may lack the heavy braking zones that you need to help overtaking these days, but it would be incredible to see modern F1 drivers do their thing around some of the long, banked curves of the Glen. Failing that there’s always Road America, which does feature heavier and longer braking zones as well as plenty of tricky, long radius corners.

European Grand Prix: Brands Hatch, Kent, UK

Grand Prix of Great Britain...Nigel Mansell drives the #12 John Player Team Lotus Renault 95T Turbo during the British Grand Prix on 22 July 1984 at the Brands Hatch circuit in Fawkham, Great Britain - Mike Powell/Getty Images

Whilst the current host of the British Grand Prix is one of the flattest tracks on the calendar, Brands Hatch has some of the finest and most dramatic elevation changes in motorsport, inside or outside of the UK. This is no more evident than on the undulating opening part of the lap. The downsides would be a dull race, with very few real overtaking opportunities and a track that is pretty narrow in places. But again, the spectacle might well outweigh that by far.

Do you agree with our choices? What tracks would you ditch and which would you add? Let us know in the comments section below.