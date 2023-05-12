Ranking every Bears’ opposing quarterback in 2023

The Chicago Bears have unveiled their 2023 schedule, which features some big matchups with some intriguing quarterbacks.

While divisional signal callers Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff are no strangers to Chicago’s defense, there are some new quarterbacks the Bears will face in 2023. That includes powerhouses Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, as well as Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson and new Packers starter Jordan Love.

Chicago will face many talented quarterbacks throughout the course of the season, as well as some unproven players. Here is every quarterback on the Bears’ 2023 schedule ranked from worst to best.

Desmond Ridder, Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Falcons | Week 17 | Dec. 31 | 12:00 p.m. CT

There’s nothing that Desmond Ridder does that makes a defense bite their nails.

Jordan Love, Packers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Packers | Week 1 | Sept. 10 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Bears at Packers | Week 18 | TBD | TBD

The Bears will find out right away just how good Jordan Love will be as they face him and the Packers to open the 2023 season.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Buccaneers | Week 2 | Sept. 17 | 12:00 p.m. CT

There’s a reason Baker Mayfield is on his fourth team in the last 14 months.

Jacoby Brissett/Sam Howell, Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Commanders | Week 5 | Oct. 5 | 7:15 p.m. CT

The Commanders seem high on Sam Howell, and it’s likely he’ll get the Week 1 nod. Jacoby Brissett is a viable option, though, if the car starts drifting off the road.

Andy Dalton/Bryce Young, Panthers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Panthers | Week 10 | Nov. 9 | 7:15 p.m. CT

The Panthers made it known that Andy Dalton is the current starter, but do we expect that to last all season? If and when Bryce Young is handed the keys, though, there will be growing pains, as there is for all rookie quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson, Broncos

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Broncos | Week 4 | Oct. 1 | 12:00 p.m. CT

May Broncos fans have mercy on Russell Wilson if Sean Payton can’t fix him.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

USA Today Sports

Bears vs. Raiders | Week 7 | Oct. 22 | 12:00 p.m. CT

What will Jimmy Garoppolo look like without the support of the NFC Pro Bowl team known as the 49ers? We shall see.

Deshaun Watson, Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Browns | Week 15 | TBD | TBD

We saw small glimpses of what Deshaun Watson once was (say that five times fast) late in the 2022 season. He needs to get back to form if the Browns want to feel even remotely good about giving him $230 million.

Jared Goff, Lions

USA Today Sports

Bears at Lions | Week 11 | Nov. 19 | 12:00 p.m. CT

Bears vs. Lions | Week 14 | Dec. 10 | 12:00 p.m. CT

It was a renaissance year for Jared Goff last year, statistically speaking, as he threw for over 4,400 yards and 29 touchdowns. The Lions have expectations this season — can they live up to them?

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Cardinals | Week 16 | Dec. 24 | 3:25 p.m. CT

It looks as if Kyler Murray will be back by the time the Cardinals appear on the Bears’ schedule. That said, if all hope is lost by then for Arizona, should they just shut him down and go with David Blough?

Derek Carr, Saints

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Saints | Week 9 | Nov. 5 | 12:00 p.m. CT

Derek Carr found success in the endless cesspool of mediocrity and damnation known as the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll see what he can do in New Orleans.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Vikings | Week 6 | Oct. 15 | 12:00 p.m. CT

Bears at Vikings | Week 12 | Nov. 27 | 7:15 p.m. CT

Kirk Cousins has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks of the last half-decade. He and Justin Jefferson have made a habit of making defensive coordinators lose sleep and throw tablets.

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Chargers | Week 8 | Oct. 29 | 7:20 p.m. CT

Justin Herbert was handicapped by a lackluster offensive game plan in 2022. With new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, as well as new receiver Quentin Johnston to go with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, the Bolts will be more than a handful.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Chiefs | Week 3 | Sept. 24 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league — arguably the most talented we’ve ever seen at the position — and the Bears will take on the two-time Super Bowl champion at Arrowhead.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire