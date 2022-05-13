Ranking every Bears’ opposing quarterback in 2022

The Chicago Bears have unveiled their 2022 schedule, which features some big matchups with some intriguing quarterbacks.

While divisional signal callers Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff are no strangers to Chicago’s defense, there are some new quarterbacks the Bears will face in 2022. That includes four quarterbacks from last year’s draft class, including three first-rounders in Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, who will face off against fellow first-round QB Justin Fields.

Chicago will face many talented quarterbacks throughout the course of the season, as well as some duds. Here is every quarterback on the Bears’ 2022 schedule ranked from worst to best.

Marcus Mariota

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Falcons | Week 11 | Nov. 20 | 12:00 p.m.

The Falcons are going to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. Mariota has spent the last few seasons as the Raiders backup. He was replaced in Tennessee for a reason. While he is electric with his legs, his arm is less than admirable. While the former No. 2 overall pick is likely to start the season as the Falcons’ starter, Desmond Ridder could very well be at the helm before the season is over.

Davis Mills

AP Photo/John Hefti

Bears vs. Texans | Week 3 | Sept. 25 | 12:00 p.m.

Although their 2021 season was forgettable, the Texans still did marginally better than most expected. Mills was put in no position to succeed whatsoever. Playing for a lameduck coach, a roster without any elite talent, and with the Deshaun Watson situation looming, the rookie from Stanford put up respectable numbers. Will he be a long-time starter? It doesn’t seem very likely, but he is the Texans’ guy in the short term.

Jalen Hurts

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Eagles | Week 15 | Dec. 18 | 12:00 p.m.

While the Eagles were a playoff team in 2021, they didn’t beat anyone notable on their road to a wild card berth. Plus, Hurts wasn’t impressive in the slightest with his arm. He finished in the bottom half of both completion percentage and passer rating before the Eagles were embarrassed in Tampa Bay during wild card weekend. The Eagles may have gotten better in terms of their overall roster, but their quarterback is still a huge question mark.

Daniel Jones

USA Today Sports

Bears at Giants | Week 4 | Oct. 2 | 12:00 p.m.

When healthy, Jones is a serviceable quarterback. The Giants were one of the most injured teams in the NFL last season, and were under the leadership of Joe Judge, an experiment that was doomed from the start. With a new head coach in Brian Daboll, along with all the weapons they have offensively, Jones should take a step forward and earn a new contract with the Giants.

Zach Wilson

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Jets | Week 12 | Nov. 27 | 12:00 p.m.

Wilson took his lumps early on in the season, but he got better as 2021 came to an end. He went his final five games without throwing an interception. The Jets have upgraded their roster this offseason, including drafting Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson in the first round. Wilson may not have had the most successful rookie campaign, but his huge arm and the upgrades the Jets have made make his future look very bright.

Trey Lance

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. 49ers | Week 1 | Sept. 11 | 12:00 p.m. CT

Some might say this is low for Lance, but the fact remains that we don’t know what he will be. While he showed promise in the preseason in 2021, he completed 57 percent of his passes during the regular season, and struggled more than he looked comfortable. While 49ers fans can’t wait to say bon voyage to Jimmy Garoppolo, there is no guarantee that Lance will be better, especially not right away.

Jared Goff

USA Today Sports

Bears vs. Lions | Week 10 | Nov. 13 | 12:00 p.m.

Bears at Lions | Week 17 | Jan. 1 | 12:00 p.m.

You know what you are getting with Goff. He isn’t going to set the world on fire with his play, but he played well enough to keep Detroit in a lot of games last season. Toward the end of the season, Goff seemed to find a little more of a rhythm, as well. With the additions of D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams, Goff could take another step forward as Detroit tries to keep moving upward in year two with Dan Campbell.

Tua Tagovailoa

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Dolphins | Week 9 | Nov. 6 | 12:00 p.m.

The Dolphins have had a busy offseason, hiring San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach and trading for Chiefs’ star receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins went on a run of seven straight wins after a 1-7 start, and Tagovailoa got hot, as well. He completed over 70 percent of his passes in four of his final seven starts, and over 80 percent in two of those games. There are still questions about the third-year quarterback from Alabama, though. His ability to throw the ball downfield, as well as his ability to consistently play well, are still in the air. This is a huge year for his development, as well as for the Dolphins and deciding if he is their guy.

Mac Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Patriots | Week 7 | Oct. 24 | 7:15 p.m. CT

The Patriots rallied behind the rookie from Alabama in 2021 and earned a wild card appearance in doing so. That said, we may have already seen the best of Jones. He isn’t overly athletic, he doesn’t have a big arm — he is a very middling quarterback. That said, he fits into what the Patriots want to do offensively and they can clearly win with him.

Carson Wentz

USA Today Sports

Bears vs. Commanders | Week 6 | Oct. 13 | 7:15 p.m. CT

Wentz is a polarizing quarterback. He will be playing on his third team in three years, but he put together a solid statline in his lone season with the Indianapolis Colts. While the offense ran through Jonathan Taylor, Wentz put up 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. With the likes of Terry McLaurin and the newly-drafted Jahan Dotson at his disposal, Wentz could be in line for a big year.

Kirk Cousins

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Vikings | Week 5 | Oct. 9 | 12:00 p.m.

Bears vs. Vikings | Week 18 | Jan. 7/8 | TBD

Cousins has the case of being the most underrated quarterback in the NFL. He has the fifth-most passing touchdowns in the league since 2018, and he has thrown for 68 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions over the last two seasons. With Justin Jefferson only getting better, and the Vikings adding talent throughout the offseason, Cousins could have the Vikings geared toward a playoff run.

Dak Prescott

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Cowboys | Week 8 | Oct. 30 | 12:00 p.m.

Simply speaking, Prescott is very good. It was very evident how badly the Cowboys needed him when he went down with injury in 2020. In his first year back, he threw for 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He is the engine that makes this offense run, and the Cowboys have high hopes for the season ahead.

Josh Allen

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs. Bills | Week 16 | Dec. 24 | 12:00 p.m.

Allen continues to get better, and it looks as if he has yet to reach his peak. If you watched the display of pure football perfection that he and Patrick Mahomes put on display in the AFC Divisional Playoffs this past January, it was clear that Allen is a transcendent talent. The Bills receiving corps is also very good, led by Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who had a star-making performance of his own in the playoff game against Kansas City. Allen is going to be hard to contain, especially as the dual-threat he is- it won’t be an easy afternoon for Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bears at Packers | Week 2 | Sept. 18 | 7:20 p.m. CT

Bears vs. Packers | Week 13 | Dec. 4 | 12:00 p.m.

This will come to the surprise of no one, but Rodgers is the best quarterback that the Bears will face in 2022. Chicago fans can have all the dismay they want about Green Bay and their future Hall of Fame signal caller, but he was onto something when he yelled “I own you” to Bears fans after running into the end zone last season. Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears for his career. Even with the turnover the Packers have gone through this offseason, the four-time MVP is still going to be more than a handful for a Bears team still in search of its identity.

