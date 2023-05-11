Ranking every ACC football team's 2023 non-conference schedule: Where does Clemson rank?

ACC football teams will play 25 non-conference games against Power 5 opponents during the 2023 season, including six games against “scheduling partner” Notre Dame.

Clemson football hosts the Fighting Irish on Nov. 4, marking the fifth game between the teams in the last six years, but the first at Clemson since 2015. The Tigers round out their non-league schedule with games against South Carolina, Florida Atlantic and FCS foe Charleston Southern.

Each ACC team will play four non-conference opponents in 2023 and 13 of the 14 league teams will play an FCS opponent.

ACC teams also will play 11 games against teams ranked in last season’s final AFCA Coaches Poll.

Here’s how the ACC non-conference schedules stack up, from easiest to most challenging:

14. Miami

The Hurricanes will not face a single opponent that posted a winning record in 2022. Enough said. Opponents: Miami, Ohio (6-7), Texas A&M (5-7), Temple (3-9), Bethune-Cookman (2-9)

13. Boston College

BC is the only team in the league that won’t face a Power 5 team in non-conference play, but the Eagles best beware of Holy Cross, the FCS runner-up last year. Opponents: Holy Cross (12-1), Army (6-6), UConn (6-7), Northern Illinois (3-9)

12. Duke

Duke was a big surprise last season, winning nine games, and with their toughest non-conference test of 2023 a home game against Notre Dame, the Blue Devils could be on the road to nine wins again. Opponents: Notre Dame (9-4), UConn (6-7), Lafayette (4-7), Northwestern (1-11)

11. Syracuse

Syracuse jumped out of the gate 6-0 in 2023 before running into Clemson; this non-conference slate could have the Orange at 4-0 before hosting (you guessed it) Clemson. Opponents: Purdue (8-6), Army (6-6), Western Michigan (5-7), Colgate (3-8)

10. Wake Forest

Elon, Vanderbilt and Old Dominion should provide the Demon Deacons with a 3-0 start for a third straight year. Opponents: Notre Dame (9-4), Elon (8-4), Vanderbilt (5-7), Old Dominion (3-9)

9. Virginia Tech

Early gauge? The Hokies open the season by facing each of their non-conference foes on successive Saturdays in September. Opponents: Marshall (9-4), Purdue (8-6), Rutgers (4-8), Old Dominion (3-9)

8. NC State

The Wolfpack’s two most challenging non-ACC games – Notre Dame and Marshall – are both at home. Opponents: Notre Dame (9-4), Marshall (9-4), UConn (6-7), VMI (1-10)

7. Clemson

Showdowns against Notre Dame and South Carolina will generate plenty of excitement; games against Florida Atlantic and Charleston Southern will not. Opponents: Notre Dame (9-4), South Carolina (8-5), Florida Atlantic (5-7), Charleston Southern (2-8)

6. North Carolina

The Tar Heels kick off a challenging September by tackling South Carolina in Charlotte, then host always-tough Appalachian State and a Minnesota team coming off a nine-win season. Opponents: Minnesota (9-4), South Carolina (8-5), Appalachian State (6-6), Campbell (5-6)

5. Louisville

It’s not exactly a murderer’s row, but the Cardinals join Pitt as the only ACC teams set to play three Power 5 opponents in 2023. Opponents: Notre Dame (9-4), Kentucky (7-6), Indiana (4-9), Murray State (2-9)

4. Pitt

The Panthers play host to Cincinnati on Sept. 9 and their challenging slate also includes the “Backyard Brawl” at West Virginia as well as a road trip to Notre Dame. Opponents: Cincinnati (9-4), Notre Dame (9-4), West Virginia (5-7), Wofford (3-8)

3. Florida State

Florida State: Big start, big finish. The Seminoles, coming off their first 10-win campaign since 2016, kick off their season against LSU in Orlando and cap it against Florida in Gainesville. Opponents: LSU (10-4), Southern Miss (7-6), Florida (6-7), Northern Alabama (1-10)

2. Georgia Tech

Any team that caps its regular season against the two-time defending national champion deserves to be acknowledged. Opponents: Georgia (15-0), Ole Miss (8-5), Bowling Green (6-7), S.C. State (3-8)

1. Virginia

Each of Virginia’s four non-conference opponents won at least eight games last season and an aggregate record of 38-12 – by far the best winning percentage (.760) of any non-league foursome on an ACC schedule in 2023. The Cavs must play Orange Bowl champ Tennessee in Nashville and play at Maryland, which in 2022 won eight games for the first time since 2010. Even the home games are no pushovers – James Madison logged eight victories in its first year in the Sun Belt and William & Mary advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Opponents: Tennessee (11-2), Maryland (8-5), James Madison (8-3), William & Mary (11-2)

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: ACC football non-conference schedules 2023: Where does Clemson rank?